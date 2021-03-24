Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Tulsa World
Tulsa World Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Anna Whetstone
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK
Mary Anna Whetstone

Mary Anna Whetstone, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Elgy and Evelyn (Teel) Barr of Tulsa.

She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and Phillip's University in Enid, OK. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Olathe. Mary Anna was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and playing competitive duplicate Bridge.

Mary Anna's professional career included working as a youth and adult education pastor then in Human Resources, eventually becoming a senior executive for Federated Department Stores in Texas. After her retirement, Mary Anna returned to the ministry as Associate Pastor of First Christian Church of Newton, KS.

She is survived by her children, Byron Whetstone and wife, Jerri, Anita Benko and husband, Michael; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service was held at the First Christian Church of Olathe on Monday, March 22, 2021. A funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Whetstone; her sister and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers a contribution can be directed to Phillip's University Theological Seminary, Whetstone Memorial, 901 N. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74116, www.ptstulsa.edu. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moore's Southlawn Chapel
9350 East, Tulsa, OK
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moore Funeral Home - Southlawn Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
For some reason I started thinking about Mary Anna tonight. I was saddened to read of her passing. I have very fond memories of her infectious smile and sense of humor. We lost Dad in 2018 and Mom in 2020. I know the keen sense of a vacancy loss creates. Praying for comfort, peace and a constant remembrance a lifetime of beautiful memories. Much love to all of you. Ron, Janet, Kate, Tyler and Estes
Janet Martin
Friend
August 23, 2021
So very much for your loss.
Susan Bonar
March 25, 2021
Byron, Jerri, and family, We were saddened to read about Mary Anna's passing in the Kansas City Star. Whenever we had the opportunity to interact with her, she was always smiling and upbeat. She was also a great example of who a Phillips University Haymaker really is. May God wrap his arms around all of you and give you peace and comfort in the days, weeks, and months to come. Byron and Jerri, we especially want to send our love and prayers to you as we remember all the good times we had together at Overland Park Christian Church.
Judy Southard
March 22, 2021
Jill,Joni,Tammy,Jay,Jenny,Tony
March 22, 2021
I am very sorry for your loss, you are all in my prayers.
Amy Kennedy
March 22, 2021
I had the good fortune to know Mary Anna during her time at FCC in Olathe. I would visit her in her home at Greenwood or take her out lunch together. Her ability to laugh at herself gave me a model for my retirement years.
Jacky Buck
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results