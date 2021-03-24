Byron, Jerri, and family, We were saddened to read about Mary Anna's passing in the Kansas City Star. Whenever we had the opportunity to interact with her, she was always smiling and upbeat. She was also a great example of who a Phillips University Haymaker really is. May God wrap his arms around all of you and give you peace and comfort in the days, weeks, and months to come. Byron and Jerri, we especially want to send our love and prayers to you as we remember all the good times we had together at Overland Park Christian Church.

Judy Southard March 22, 2021