Mary Anna Whetstone
Mary Anna Whetstone, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Elgy and Evelyn (Teel) Barr of Tulsa.
She graduated from Tulsa Central High School and Phillip's University in Enid, OK. She was a member of the First Christian Church of Olathe. Mary Anna was an avid reader, enjoyed knitting and playing competitive duplicate Bridge.
Mary Anna's professional career included working as a youth and adult education pastor then in Human Resources, eventually becoming a senior executive for Federated Department Stores in Texas. After her retirement, Mary Anna returned to the ministry as Associate Pastor of First Christian Church of Newton, KS.
She is survived by her children, Byron Whetstone and wife, Jerri, Anita Benko and husband, Michael; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service was held at the First Christian Church of Olathe on Monday, March 22, 2021. A funeral service will be 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, Tulsa with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery, Tulsa, OK.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Whetstone; her sister and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers a contribution can be directed to Phillip's University Theological Seminary, Whetstone Memorial, 901 N. Mingo Rd., Tulsa, OK 74116, www.ptstulsa.edu
. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 24, 2021.