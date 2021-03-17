Michael Hughes Brooks (age 67) passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2021, after a three-year valiant battle with cancer.
Born to William and Suzanne Brooks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mike developed a strong work ethic at an early age by working in the family poultry operation. As a young man, Mike came to love spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing and motocross. He excelled in swimming for Fayetteville High School where he graduated in 1972.
While attending Northeastern State University, Mike enjoyed his affiliation with Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity which led to a first date on the Cherokee Queen with his future wife, Donna. Mike graduated from NSU with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
Mike and Donna made their home and raised their family in Broken Arrow where Mike enthusiastically supported their daughters, Rachael, Krysta and Amy, in their many school and church activities. It was a relief to welcome some boys into the family and Mike fostered strong friendships with his sons-in-law, Ben, Joe and Justin. He treasured family time and delighted in spoiling his four grandchildren, Loralei, Mason, Rowan and Brooks, who affectionately refer to him as "Papa".
Mike was fulfilled in his life-long career as a mechanical contractor. He forged friendships along the way and a special perk for Mike was working outside.
If you would like to honor Mike's memory by helping others, please consider a contribution to Baptist Children's Home, Owasso, 12700 East 76th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Michael's life on March 20, 2021.
Mike Brooks was a happy go lucky guy. Just a little mischievous. To his wife Donna's dismay. The many family gatherings. I loved hearing the stories he would tell about his daughters when they were little. Of late, it was with the grandchildren. I know the family will greatly miss him! I will always cherished the family's bond and closeness. A person doesn't see that much anymore. God bless the family in this time of grieving. So sorry for your loss.
Cheryl P.
March 18, 2021
Monica Kirby
March 17, 2021
Monica Kirby
March 17, 2021
Mike had a very devoted wife and 3 daughters. When my son, Joe, married Amy he mentioned what a close relationship the 3 girls had with their parents. Mike was quiet but not afraid to show him emotions. He was a loving father and grandfather.
Monica Kirby
March 17, 2021
I treasure times spent at the Brooks home, in Mike’s presence, ever since my Bennett fell for and married eldest daughter, Rachael. Mike was head of a family that makes all feel welcome. He’ll be sorely missed.
Dana Myers
Family
March 17, 2021
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.