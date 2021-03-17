Michael Brooks



Michael Hughes Brooks (age 67) passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2021, after a three-year valiant battle with cancer.



Born to William and Suzanne Brooks in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mike developed a strong work ethic at an early age by working in the family poultry operation. As a young man, Mike came to love spending time outdoors, hunting, camping, fishing and motocross. He excelled in swimming for Fayetteville High School where he graduated in 1972.



While attending Northeastern State University, Mike enjoyed his affiliation with Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity which led to a first date on the Cherokee Queen with his future wife, Donna. Mike graduated from NSU with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.



Mike and Donna made their home and raised their family in Broken Arrow where Mike enthusiastically supported their daughters, Rachael, Krysta and Amy, in their many school and church activities. It was a relief to welcome some boys into the family and Mike fostered strong friendships with his sons-in-law, Ben, Joe and Justin. He treasured family time and delighted in spoiling his four grandchildren, Loralei, Mason, Rowan and Brooks, who affectionately refer to him as "Papa".



Mike was fulfilled in his life-long career as a mechanical contractor. He forged friendships along the way and a special perk for Mike was working outside.



If you would like to honor Mike's memory by helping others, please consider a contribution to Baptist Children's Home, Owasso, 12700 East 76th Street North, Owasso, OK 74055.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate Michael's life on March 20, 2021.



Published by Tulsa World on Mar. 17, 2021.