Paula CaglePaula Jean Cagle was born July 14, 1953 in Tulsa, OK, to Cemp and Wilma Minnick. She left her earthly life on September 18, 2021 in Tulsa, OK.Paula was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Cagle; parents, Cemp and Wilma Minnick; sister, Carolyn Irvine.She is survived by daughter, Chanda Thames and husband, Darren; son, Chad Cagle; grandchildren, Tyler Dodgin and wife, Hunter Stermer, Dylan Dodgin, Andrew Thames, MIranda Cagle, Brylee Shoemaker Cagle; great-grandchildren, Asher Wayne Dodgin; sister, Glenna Fugate; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 23, 10AM at Winnetka Heights Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. dilloncares.com