Wesley E. Thompson



Wesley E. Thompson passed away on February 13, 2021. He was born to Carl and Muriel Thompson in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 11, 1939. A graduate of the University of Tulsa, he served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard. He spent most of his career as Auditor at F&M Bank. He was closely involved all his life in the Oklahoma bowling community, which he loved, and served their elected offices for years. Wes never met a stranger. He could talk to anyone, but would also listen. He smiled and laughed easily. In spite of his accomplishments, he remained just a big kid that loved people, and a good game. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Thompson and Muriel McMillian; and his sisters, Iwan Welborn, and Carolyn Williams. He is survived by his best friend, Brian Berger; nieces, Dianna Weldon and Linda Williams; great-niece, Whitney Wakefield; and great-nephew, Bryce Wakefield.



Services at 1 pm, Tuesday, March 2nd, at Moore's Memory Chapel followed by interment at Rose Hill Memorial Park.



Published by Tulsa World on Feb. 28, 2021.