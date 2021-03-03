Allen D. Wendland 1948 - 2021 Allen Dean Wendland, son of Ernest August Jacob Wendland and Luella Geneva (Hockemier) Wendland, was born on June 25, 1948 in Lake City, Iowa. He unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at his home in Randolph, Iowa, at the age of 72 years, 7 months, 30 days. His early life was spent growing up on farms in the county of Calhoun, Iowa. Allen attended and graduated from Rockwell City High School with the Class of 1966. Following high school, Allen joined his father in the family farming operation. On January 8, 1969, Allen enlisted in the United States Army and attained the rank of Specialist 5th Class as an armor crewman. He was awarded a Purple Heart after taking shrapnel on one of his campaigns during Vietnam. He received his honorable discharge from the Army on January 7, 1971. Following his discharge, he moved to Ft. Dodge, Iowa, where he began his lineman apprenticeship with Iowa Power. In 1973, he transferred to Des Moines, Iowa. On June 14, 1974, Allen was united in marriage to Patricia Marie Maier at Rockwell City, Iowa. Following their marriage, they lived in Des Moines. They were blessed with two children, Monica and Adam. In 1977, the family moved to an acreage near Adair, Iowa where they would live for five years before settling in Randolph, Iowa, in 1982. As his career progressed, Allen worked his way into being line crew foreman for Iowa Power which later became MidAmerican Energy. He retired in 2013 after 30 years of service. Sadly, in August of 1999, Patricia passed away. To pass the time, Allen enjoyed dirt track racing, both as a spectator and driver. He was also well known around the area for his pool playing, entering and winning many tournaments throughout the years. He also enjoyed going to the casino. Most of all, he loved his family and spending time with them. During his retirement he was a regular at Select Motors and loved his daily breakfast at Mondo's in Shenandoah. He was a member of United Auto Workers Union, AFSCME Union, Local Union 55, Local Union 499 IBEW, Trinity Lutheran Church in Rockwell, Iowa and the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122. Preceding Allen in death were his parents and his wife, Patricia. Left to cherish his memory are his two children, Monica Nicholas and husband Jerry of Farragut, IA and Adam Wendland and wife Jennifer of Thurman, IA; eight grandchildren, Natalie, Reagan and Dale Nicholas and Brian, Tyler, Athena, Mindy and James Wendland; one great grandchild; brother, Glenn Wendland and wife Cheryl of Iowa Falls, IA; other relatives; and many friends. A celebration of life funeral service for Allen was held on Tuesday, March 2, at 10:00 am at Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Seth Kaiser officiating. The family greeted relatives and friends with visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the funeral home Monday evening. Special music was "Black Velvet", "Unchained Melody", "Just As I Am", "Amazing Grace", "Love Lifted Me", "Gone, Gone, Gone" and "Born To Be Wild". Honorary casket bearers were Dale Nicholas, Brian Wendland, Tyler Wendland, James Wendland, Levi Wendland and Jerran Baker. Private burial took place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene, IA, following cremation with military rites accorded by the Shenandoah American Legion Post #88. Memorials in Allen's name are being directed to the National League of POW/MIA Families or to the American Cancer Society
. Professional services were under the direction of Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
on the web.
Published by Shenandoah Valley News Today from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2021.