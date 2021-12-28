Andres Moreno VazquezNov. 10, 1945 - Dec. 24, 2021Andres Moreno Vazquez, 76, of Waco, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2021. Mr. Moreno was surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren the morning of his passing.Andres was born in Villa de Arista, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on November 10, 1945. He was a hardworking individual who loved his children and grandchildren very much. You could usually find him outside of his home working on a myriad of projects or at one of his children's houses assisting them with their home upkeep as well. Andres enjoyed taking all his grandchildren to the store when they would come to visit. He also had a love for animals and cared for many pets over the years.Andres is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Dolores Colunga de Moreno; 11 Children, Pascual Colunga and spouse, Yadira Castillo, Jorge Moreno, Carlos Moreno, Norma Kately and spouse, George Kately, Ruben Moreno, Margarita Moreno, Maria Escobedo and spouse, Jose Escobedo, Elizabeth Jaimez and spouse, Isai Jaimez, Juan Moreno and spouse, Crystal Moreno, Angelica Moreno and Edwardo Moreno; 28 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his father, Perfecto Moreno Sr.; and mother, Maria Nestora Vazquez; three brothers; two sisters; and his great-granddaughter.Visitations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, at Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco, Texas, with the Rosary at 7 p.m. A Catholic Mass will be held the following day at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Penelope, Texas. Burial afterwards at St. Joseph Cemetery, Penelope, TexasSign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco,com