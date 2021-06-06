I want to extend my deepest sympathy to Ann's husband, children and all of her family. I have been praying for Ann and all of the family since I first learned that she was ill. Ann and I graduated LaVega High School in 1963 and both of us worked for the VA Regional Office at the same time. I feel very honored to call Ann not only a classmate, but my friend. Rest in peace, sweet lady. You are going to be truly missed.

Virginia Kousal School June 6, 2021