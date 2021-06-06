Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Mandrell Shook
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Annie Mandrell Shook

Dec. 24, 1944 - June 5, 2021

Annie Mandrell Shook, 76, of Mt. Calm, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021.

Ann was born December 24, 1944, in Harlingen, Texas, to Johnnie and Thelma Mandrell. Her family moved several times before settling in Waco, Texas. Ann graduated in 1963 from LaVega high school where she was a cheerleader and made many of her lifelong friends. Ann spent a short time attending Navarro College before starting her career.

Ann worked at the Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Waco, Texas, for 30 years before she retired. She made many friends at the VARO and stayed in contact with many of her coworkers after she retired. Ann was a kind and loving caretaker to all who knew her and even after her retirement, she spent several years working as an in-home caregiver.

Ann was married to her husband, Rick Shook, for 35 years.

She is survived by her husband; her children, Kim Mackie, Keith Mackie, Matt and Marilyn Shook, Ben and Kylie Vargas; her two sisters, Sue Schwartzman of New Mexico and Betty Echols of Colorado. Ann was a loving Grammy to her six grandchildren, Hayley and Kendal Mackie, Jacob and Luke Shook, Gage Shook and Gracie Vargas.

Ann was preceded in death and will be greeted in Heaven by her parents; her brother, James (Bubba) Herring of New Mexico; and her son-in-law, Brandon Dry.

More than anything, Ann cherished spending time with her family and friends, and her beloved dog Cookie, who was very special to her and was always by her side. Ann touched many lives with her kindness, generosity, and fun-loving spirit.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at Moonlight Drive Fellowship Church, 828 W Moonlight Dr, Robinson, TX 76706.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moonlight Drive Fellowship Church
828 W Moonlight Dr,, Robinson, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lake Shore Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family doing this difficult time, Love Jadene and Wayne Walts
Jadene walts
Friend
June 9, 2021
I want to extend my deepest sympathy to Ann's husband, children and all of her family. I have been praying for Ann and all of the family since I first learned that she was ill. Ann and I graduated LaVega High School in 1963 and both of us worked for the VA Regional Office at the same time. I feel very honored to call Ann not only a classmate, but my friend. Rest in peace, sweet lady. You are going to be truly missed.
Virginia Kousal
School
June 6, 2021
My deepest sympathy in the loss of Ann. She was greatly loved by her family. We are comforted to know that Grammie is no longer suffering in pain and is with Jesus.
Barbara Mackie
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results