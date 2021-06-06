Annie Mandrell Shook
Dec. 24, 1944 - June 5, 2021
Annie Mandrell Shook, 76, of Mt. Calm, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2021.
Ann was born December 24, 1944, in Harlingen, Texas, to Johnnie and Thelma Mandrell. Her family moved several times before settling in Waco, Texas. Ann graduated in 1963 from LaVega high school where she was a cheerleader and made many of her lifelong friends. Ann spent a short time attending Navarro College before starting her career.
Ann worked at the Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Waco, Texas, for 30 years before she retired. She made many friends at the VARO and stayed in contact with many of her coworkers after she retired. Ann was a kind and loving caretaker to all who knew her and even after her retirement, she spent several years working as an in-home caregiver.
Ann was married to her husband, Rick Shook, for 35 years.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Kim Mackie, Keith Mackie, Matt and Marilyn Shook, Ben and Kylie Vargas; her two sisters, Sue Schwartzman of New Mexico and Betty Echols of Colorado. Ann was a loving Grammy to her six grandchildren, Hayley and Kendal Mackie, Jacob and Luke Shook, Gage Shook and Gracie Vargas.
Ann was preceded in death and will be greeted in Heaven by her parents; her brother, James (Bubba) Herring of New Mexico; and her son-in-law, Brandon Dry.
More than anything, Ann cherished spending time with her family and friends, and her beloved dog Cookie, who was very special to her and was always by her side. Ann touched many lives with her kindness, generosity, and fun-loving spirit.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life that will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at Moonlight Drive Fellowship Church, 828 W Moonlight Dr, Robinson, TX 76706.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.