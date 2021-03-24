Dr. Billy D. Pierce
April 30, 1930 - March 20, 2021
Dr. Billy D. Pierce, 90, of West, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, at the First United Methodist Church in West, with Dr. John Crowder and Rev. Todd Pick officiating. Military Graveside Rites will follow at Closner Cemetery in West, conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are encouraged at all services.
Dr. Pierce was born April 30, 1930, in Alvord, Texas, the son of Anna (Musick) and William Rayfield Pierce Jr. He was a 1946 graduate of Alvord High School. He went on to North Texas Agriculture College, currently known as UT Arlington. In 1948, he attended Texas Wesleyan College, then after graduation in 1951 he did his post graduate work at Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth. In 1956, he completed medical school at the University of Tennessee in Nashville. Throughout his undergrad and graduate work he was an Air Force ROTC member and was the first commissioned officer from TCU. On October 1, 1960, he was united in marriage to Jane Maass in Hillsboro. Dr. Pierce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in West. He came to West in 1957 to begin his medical practice and continued for the next 57 years until retiring in 2015. He was a member of the West Masonic Lodge, American Medical Association, and Texas Medical Association. Dr. Pierce served on the board of directors of West Community Hospital, Westfest, the McLennan County Junior Livestock Association and was the medical director for West Rest Haven. He enjoyed farming, ranching, and visiting with his many friends and patients. He especially loved spending time with his grandsons.
Dr. Pierce was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Patricia Pierce and Betty Dodge.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Jane Pierce of West; his children, Douglas W. Pierce of Brenham, David A. Pierce of West, and Paula Snokhous of West; his grandsons, Payton Snokhous of Lindale and Pierce Snokhous of West; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Active pallbearers are Payton Snokhous, Pierce Snokhous, Emmanuel Mitchell, Jerry Sinkule, Frank Skerik, and Anthony Meurer. Honorary pallbearers are Benjamin Kapczynski, Jennifer Dudik, Jeanne Green, Bea Chavez, Erica Perez, Cyril Wolf, Samantha Luke and the V.A. Kapczynski and Edwin Volcik Families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of West or the charity of your choice
. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 24, 2021.