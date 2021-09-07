I actually took care of susie and Ray at The Brazos. Lub amd loved them dearly , then.at Black eyed pea. Lori was my grandaughters teacher last year at UhS so I wanted to.send my deep sorrow for your loss. I did not know her personally but The Paladinos are a.fine family amd i am sorry for yalls loss

Linda (Needham) Lopez Family September 8, 2021