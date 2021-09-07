Christi Sue Schwarz
Feb. 27, 1967 - Sept. 1, 2021
Christi Sue Schwarz was united with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at the age of 54 and is resting peacefully in His loving arms. She will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, on Wednesday, September 8, graveside service at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Barry Camp officiating.
Christi Sue Schwarz was born on February 27, 1967, in Waco, Texas, to Raymond and Susi Palladino.Christi graduated from Reicher Catholic High School and attended McLennan Community College where she studied child development.
Christi's life was richly blessed when she met her soul mate, the love of her life, Robert Schwarz, a young man from Bremen, Germany, the two being united in the sacred vows of marriage in October of 1995. Christi was a devoted wife, best friend, and companion to Robert. It brought Christi great joy sharing her life with Robert, a life immersed in unconditional love for each other. Even after nearly 26 years of marriage, Robert still lovingly speaks of Christi as the light of his life, his everything. Christi's life was filled with another indescribable blessing when she became a mother with the birth of her daughter, Christal Rose. It was obvious that being a mother brought Christi immeasurable happiness and fulfillment.
Christi was very talented, artistic, and creative. It came so effortless for her to decorate a home and she was truly blessed with the gift of hospitality. It gave her great pleasure entertaining in her home and cooking for others.
She had a sweet spirit, a compassionate soul, and a kind heart. She sought out opportunities not only to help others, but she was also a great advocate for animals, giving a voice and having rescued several animals of her own, including the odd rescue of two caged ducks so that she could set them free at a nearby lake.
Christi will always be cherished by her family and friends for the beautiful memories she has given them and for the unwavering and selfless love she has shown them. She will always be loved and adored for the happiness, joy, grace, and beauty she brought to her family and friends. There are no words to adequately describe how much the sweet fragrance of her presence will be missed. While the family cannot comprehend or understand the loss of someone so very precious to them, they trust in God's love for them and the plans that God has for their lives. The family knows that God will sustain them through this tremendous loss and grief and that He will provide them with a peace that surpasses all understanding just as He promises eternal life with Him.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital in Humble, Texas, for the medical care and attention its nurses, doctors, and staff provided to Christi in her last days. The family would also like to express their immense gratitude to their many wonderful friends who continually lifted Christi up in prayer. The family will be forever indebted to them for their steadfast love and faithfulness.
Christi was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Palladino.
Left to cherish and honor her memory, Christi is survived by her loving husband, Robert; her daughter, Christal Palladino; her mother, Susi Palladino; her brother, Jeff Palladino, and his wife, Barbie; her sister, Lori Palladino; her uncle, Jim Crow; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends, all of whom Christi dearly loved and held precious. "Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:29
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 7, 2021.