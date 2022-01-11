Donald Lee Deatherage, 75, of Waco, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at Eagle Christian Academy, 6125 Bosque Blvd. Waco, TX 76710. Bruce Worley will be officiating.
Papa Don, as he was lovingly referred to, was born on November 20, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Robert and Evelyn Deatherage. He married the love of his life Rita on February 4, 1967, and would be celebrating 55 years of marriage next month. Don and Rita had four beautiful children during their marriage and many grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a Waco Mason, a past South Carolina Jaycee member and President, a church Deacon, a Royal Ambassador Leader as well as Sunday School Teacher. To top that off, he was Chief Cook (and Bottle Washer-not so much, Thanks Janette O and many others) serving weekly meals and special meals like Widow/Widowers Banquet. That was his "jam" as they say!
His chosen career field was convenience store management, supervision and ownership, having worked with 7-11, Circle K, JP Davis, Burgess Marketing, and Flying J.
For years, Don was Chief Umpire for Lake Air Little League, where he enjoyed helping kids learn to love baseball and softball. In 1990, Don was one of the people that found joy in creating a place where ALL kids would play. Don was the Volunteer Chairman of the Waco District 9 Challenger Little League program. Don found a way to create the accessible Challenger League Field and provide players with a place to play baseball and bond with friends at the Don Deatherage Challenger Field. Later in life he became a volunteer at Eagle Christian Academy where he loved visiting with the children and serving in a different capacity.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Maretta (Rita) Deatherage of Waco; daughter, Renee Turner and husband, Micah, of College Station; son, Mark Deatherge and wife, Sylvia, of Waco; daughter, Donna Templeton and husband, Mac, of Katy; and son, Bryan Deatherage of Waco; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compass Fellowship of Waco, Eagle Christian Academy and Waco Challenger Little League.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2022.
Mrs. Deatherage and family~ we are so sorry for your loss. As parents you and Mr. Deatherage have made a beautiful mark on this world raising a wonderful family and we will always be grateful for your Donna. Our prayers are with you all.
Monte and Pamela Parks
Other
January 14, 2022
Praying comfort for you and your family Rita.
Theresa Garcia
Work
January 14, 2022
Love, The Schmoks
January 12, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Don´s family. I knew Don for several years through officiating and when he was at Flying J. He and I were interviewed by Waco Trib about officiating.
Jackie Cureton
January 11, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Deatherage family. Don made a great imp[act in my life and he will be forever missed. Thinking of you all during this difficult time. May you all find peace and comfort knowing he is with our creator. May he rest in peace.
John Kleindienst
January 11, 2022
When I played softball, for American Solar King and Big Red, Mr. Deatherage would umpire many of our games. He was always our favorite umpire! So sorry for your loss.
Carolyn (Pack) Conklin
January 11, 2022
I had the pleasure of working with Don in the mid 1980's with 7-11. Don was a great teacher. He is running that big convenience store in heaven. So sorry for your loss. RIP Don.
Steve Hall
Work
January 11, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss Rita I will keep you and your family in my prayers.