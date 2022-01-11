Donald Deatherage



Nov. 20, 1946 - Jan. 8, 2022



Donald Lee Deatherage, 75, of Waco, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 15, at Eagle Christian Academy, 6125 Bosque Blvd. Waco, TX 76710. Bruce Worley will be officiating.



Papa Don, as he was lovingly referred to, was born on November 20, 1946, in Houston, Texas, to Robert and Evelyn Deatherage. He married the love of his life Rita on February 4, 1967, and would be celebrating 55 years of marriage next month. Don and Rita had four beautiful children during their marriage and many grandchildren.



He was a veteran of the Air Force and served during the Vietnam War. He was a Waco Mason, a past South Carolina Jaycee member and President, a church Deacon, a Royal Ambassador Leader as well as Sunday School Teacher. To top that off, he was Chief Cook (and Bottle Washer-not so much, Thanks Janette O and many others) serving weekly meals and special meals like Widow/Widowers Banquet. That was his "jam" as they say!



His chosen career field was convenience store management, supervision and ownership, having worked with 7-11, Circle K, JP Davis, Burgess Marketing, and Flying J.



For years, Don was Chief Umpire for Lake Air Little League, where he enjoyed helping kids learn to love baseball and softball. In 1990, Don was one of the people that found joy in creating a place where ALL kids would play. Don was the Volunteer Chairman of the Waco District 9 Challenger Little League program. Don found a way to create the accessible Challenger League Field and provide players with a place to play baseball and bond with friends at the Don Deatherage Challenger Field. Later in life he became a volunteer at Eagle Christian Academy where he loved visiting with the children and serving in a different capacity.



He leaves his wife of 54 years, Maretta (Rita) Deatherage of Waco; daughter, Renee Turner and husband, Micah, of College Station; son, Mark Deatherge and wife, Sylvia, of Waco; daughter, Donna Templeton and husband, Mac, of Katy; and son, Bryan Deatherage of Waco; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Compass Fellowship of Waco, Eagle Christian Academy and Waco Challenger Little League.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2022.