Fay WyattAugust 8, 1923 - March 30, 2020Isaiah 40:31"But those who trust in the LORD will find new strength. They will soar high like wings on eagles. They will run and not grow weary.They will walk and not faint."Fay Hall Wyatt passed away March 30, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas, after the first Covid lockdown.Our family waited hoping to have a service after Covid disappeared. Since that never happened, and we didn't want to risk spreading Covid, her immediate family had a graveside service for her on February 27, 2021. She was buried in Gatesville, Texas, in Restland Cemetery.Fay was born to parents Tilmon and Maynie Hall. Her beloved sisters, Juanita Swift and Ray Anderson, preceded her in death.She was Mama Fay to most of her family and Mother Fay to her grandson. Since Ryan was a toddler, only wanted to call her Mother Fay, that became his special name for her and she didn't let the rest of us use it. She graduated from Crawford High School, then attended college at Mary/Hardin Baylor in Belton. She married Alton Quicksall, a marine in WWII. Her daughter, Cheryl, was born in Gatesville in 1946. She worked in Waco for Dr Ralph Coffelt for many years, then went back to school and finished her nursing degree. She married Eddie Wyatt and dearly loved his son, Joe Wyatt and wife, Barbara, and their children Jay, Brad, and Shannon. It was these grandchildren that started her grandmother name, "Mama Fay". She was a supervisor of nursing at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco until she retired. She loved nursing and we have such fond memories of her in her starched white uniform. She was a strong Christian that loved God and always studied her Bible and loved gospel hymns. Mama Fay was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her family. She was never too tired or too busy to participate or hear about every little thing her family was doing and to be there for them. Her strongest contribution to her family was constant prayer. She prayed for family faithfully all the years of her life. By the time she had a great-granddaughter and namesake, she was suffering from dementia. Our family has prayed she understood that her great-granddaughter was named after her.Mama Fay left her home in Waco to move to Corpus Christi to be near her daughter. Watching the deer on their ranch was a favorite pastime. She was teased by friends and family that she was the foreman of the ranch. Loved ones surviving Mama Fay are her daughter, Cheryl Ridlehuber, son-in-law, Sid; grandson, Ryan Ridlehuber and his wife, Aubrey; and great-grandson, Jake; and great-granddaughter, Lauryn Faye; and granddaughter, Robyn Totah and her husband, Michael. Also surviving are her stepson, Joe Wyatt and wife, Barbara, and her grandsons, Jay, Brad, and Shannon. Her surviving nieces and a nephew were also very dear to her.John 6:47Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me hath everlasting life.