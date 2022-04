Frank Alan GummeltAug. 18, 1947 - Feb. 7, 2021Frank Alan Gummelt, 73, of Lake Whitney, lost his battle with cancer on February 7, 2021. We will celebrate Frank's life with a memorial service 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at First Baptist Church, Clifton. Wear your favorite car shirt.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com