Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Henry Lopez Jr.
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Henry Lopez Jr.

Sept. 25, 1968 - May 28, 2021

Henry Lopez Jr., 52, of Waco, TX, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Henry was born September 25, 1968, in Waco, TX, to Henry Sr. and Delores Romo Lopez. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. A Mass will follow 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Reverend Carlo Benjamin Magnaye as celebrant.

Henry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cristin and Crecenciana (Lucy) Romo, and Ambrocio and Leonor Lopez. As the first grandchild to Ambrocio, he and Jr. shared an exceptional love that remained close to Jr.'s heart throughout his lifetime.

Henry loved his mom, enjoyed fishing with his dad and brother, and had a special bond with his sister who he lovingly called "Chubs". He looked forward to large family gatherings, enjoyed playing chess and listening to classic rock and oldies. He was known as a practical joker with a one of a kind laugh that echoed and brought so much joy and hope to others.

Henry is survived by his parents; daughter, Whitney Lopez Traylor and husband, Samuel; son, Andrew Paul Lopez; grandchildren, Samuel, Amiyah, and Kassiani; brother, Michael Henry Lopez and wife, Leslie; sister, Jacqueline (Jackie) Lopez; several nieces, nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Jun
4
Rosary
10:30a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
4
Service
2:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Ave., WACO, TX
Jun
4
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending My Condolences and Prayers toThe Lopez Family sorry for there lost,he will be miss
Gilbert Salinas
June 4, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Thinking and praying for you Henry and Delores. God Bless you both.
Sara Miranda
Family
June 3, 2021
Henry and Delores, My heartfelt condolences go out to you and your entire family at this incredibly sad time. May God comfort you.
Janel Griffey
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results