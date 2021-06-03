Henry Lopez Jr.



Sept. 25, 1968 - May 28, 2021



Henry Lopez Jr., 52, of Waco, TX, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Henry was born September 25, 1968, in Waco, TX, to Henry Sr. and Delores Romo Lopez. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with a rosary beginning at 10:30 a.m. A Mass will follow 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with the Reverend Carlo Benjamin Magnaye as celebrant.



Henry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cristin and Crecenciana (Lucy) Romo, and Ambrocio and Leonor Lopez. As the first grandchild to Ambrocio, he and Jr. shared an exceptional love that remained close to Jr.'s heart throughout his lifetime.



Henry loved his mom, enjoyed fishing with his dad and brother, and had a special bond with his sister who he lovingly called "Chubs". He looked forward to large family gatherings, enjoyed playing chess and listening to classic rock and oldies. He was known as a practical joker with a one of a kind laugh that echoed and brought so much joy and hope to others.



Henry is survived by his parents; daughter, Whitney Lopez Traylor and husband, Samuel; son, Andrew Paul Lopez; grandchildren, Samuel, Amiyah, and Kassiani; brother, Michael Henry Lopez and wife, Leslie; sister, Jacqueline (Jackie) Lopez; several nieces, nephews; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 3, 2021.