Irene Erickson
Feb. 12, 1930 - March 11, 2021
Irene Artlee Dube Erickson was born on Feb. 12, 1930, in Maha, TX, and finished her life's journey on March 11, 2021, in China Spring. Visitation will be 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Mon., March 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home 6101 Bosque Blvd. followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Waco Memorial Park 6623 S. IH35.
Irene's family, the Dube clan, was a second-generation German immigrant family that settled in a small farming community just outside Austin, TX. Raised in the throes of the "Great Depression", Irene grew up in a family that valued hard work, faith, and resilience.
Irene met Gordon Erickson, a Swedish boy, over on the "other side" of the fence, whose curly hair and engaging smile immediately commanded her attention. When Gordon returned from his Naval service in WWII, they were married and began a relationship that lasted 66 years and a family that included 3 children, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Gordon and Irene were lifetime Lutherans and were active members of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church.
Irene graduated from Austin High School in 1948 and attended Seton Nursing School. She was a dedicated homemaker who excelled in cooking, gardening and entertaining. She was a dedicated hostess and never did a person leave her table without having to adjust their belt. Irene was a dedicated caregiver to her husband the last four years of his life, providing round the clock care and support through illness. In the last seven months of Irene's life, she came to live with and be cared for by the Ward family, Vic and Becky, and caregiver, Debbie Griffin, who together provided a caring safety net and "love cocoon" for her to thrive in.
Preceding Irene in death are her husband, Gordon; daughter-in-law, Ruth Erickson; and grandson, Ryne Erickson.
Surviving family members are Susan Haydon and husband, Don, of South Padre Island area, TX; Larry Erickson and wife, Kittye, of Tyler, TX, and Becky Ward and husband, Victor, of China Spring; grandchildren, Eric Haydon, Kristin Lane, Carolyn Randall, Landry Erickson, Lance Erickson, Heather Muskrat, Katie Hedrick and Phillip Ward.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eric Haydon, Phillip Ward, Landry Erickson, Lance Erickson, and in honorarium, Ryne Erickson and godson, Mark Dube.
Memorials can be made to Meals on Wheels or a charity of your choice
