Jack Pruitt Jr.
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Jack Pruitt, Jr.

March 13, 1958 - Sept. 16, 2021

Jackie "Jack" Pruitt, Jr., 63, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away on September 16, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, and funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 23, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Family requests that guests wear a mask.

Jack was born March 13, 1958, in Duncan, OK, to Jackie and Shirley Pruitt. Jack had a cherished life and enjoyed living his best life each day. Jack met and married the love of his life 25 years ago. He made a point to express how much he loved Rosie with all his heart. He adored his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He had a connection with his coworkers and all he met.

He loved teaching his grandsons about golf and playing golf.

Jack was a hard worker and was a proud business owner of Mr. Rooter and Rainbow for 15 years. Then progressed to the corporate level and loved the challenge and adventure. He currently worked at Authority Brands.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Jackie and Shirley Pruitt.

Survivors include his wife, Rosie Pruitt; daughter, Crystal Del Rosso and husband, Dom; son, Jeremy Allred and wife, Alyssa; son, Jeremy Pruitt and wife, Casey; daughter, Amy Nodine and husband, Greg; brothers, William "Bill" Pruitt and wife, Kim, Flint Pruitt; 12 grandchildren, Payton, McKayla, Ethan, Bryenna, Gavin, Aiden, William, Brooklyn, Roman, Savannah, Joseph, Zenleigh; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers are Jeremy Pruitt, Jeremy Allred, Bill Pruitt, Tyler Pruitt, Greg Nodine, and Mark Dawson.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
23
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Rosie and family or deepest sympathies and prayers for you all. Jack will be missed by us all.
Bill and Christie Powers
Friend
September 21, 2021
My Condolences, Jack was one of my favourites. He welcomed me to the Mr Rooter Family, and hosted us at his location while mentoring in all things Rooter. Always enjoyed his company. I will definitely miss him.
Erwin Vandiermen @ Mr. Rooter Plumbing
Friend
September 20, 2021
I'll never forget when I first became a franchisee how Jack welcomed me and wet out of his way to provide assistance. Rest in Peace Jack! May your fairways always be green!
Glenn Gallas
Work
September 20, 2021
My prayers go out to Rosie and the entire family. I will always remember Jack for his kind nature, joyful spirit, and smile. He was a special man!
Dina Dwyer- Owens
September 20, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our hearts are broken, RIP Jack
Larry and Gayle Coward
Family
September 19, 2021
Dear Rosie & Family: We are so sorry to hear about Jack. Our prayers are with you and your family! The Steakleys
Bill & Jody Steakley
Friend
September 19, 2021
