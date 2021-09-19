Jack Pruitt, Jr.March 13, 1958 - Sept. 16, 2021Jackie "Jack" Pruitt, Jr., 63, of Sun Lakes, AZ, passed away on September 16, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. A visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 22, and funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, September 23, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Family requests that guests wear a mask.Jack was born March 13, 1958, in Duncan, OK, to Jackie and Shirley Pruitt. Jack had a cherished life and enjoyed living his best life each day. Jack met and married the love of his life 25 years ago. He made a point to express how much he loved Rosie with all his heart. He adored his children, grandchildren, family and friends. He had a connection with his coworkers and all he met.He loved teaching his grandsons about golf and playing golf.Jack was a hard worker and was a proud business owner of Mr. Rooter and Rainbow for 15 years. Then progressed to the corporate level and loved the challenge and adventure. He currently worked at Authority Brands.He was proceeded in death by his parents, Jackie and Shirley Pruitt.Survivors include his wife, Rosie Pruitt; daughter, Crystal Del Rosso and husband, Dom; son, Jeremy Allred and wife, Alyssa; son, Jeremy Pruitt and wife, Casey; daughter, Amy Nodine and husband, Greg; brothers, William "Bill" Pruitt and wife, Kim, Flint Pruitt; 12 grandchildren, Payton, McKayla, Ethan, Bryenna, Gavin, Aiden, William, Brooklyn, Roman, Savannah, Joseph, Zenleigh; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Pallbearers are Jeremy Pruitt, Jeremy Allred, Bill Pruitt, Tyler Pruitt, Greg Nodine, and Mark Dawson.