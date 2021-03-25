James Rayburn Minchew
Dec. 5, 1974 - March 22, 2021
James Rayburn "Bubba" Minchew, 46, of Axtell, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, in Houston, with his loving wife and sister at his side.
To honor Bubba's wishes the family will not have a memorial service. A celebration of his life will take place at 3 p.m., Friday, March 26, at his dear friend, Marty Brown's home, S. 5th Street in Axtell. The family is inviting anyone to attend and it will be come and go.
Bubba was born December 5, 1974, in Lufkin, to his parents, James Minchew and LaNell Rice.
Bubba graduated from Centerville High School in 1995 and then enlisted in the United States Army where he served six years as a helicopter inspector. In 2000, he moved to Waco and started his career at L-3 Communications as a Quality Inspector.
Bubba was selfless and would help anyone and was a stranger to no one. Bubba enjoyed hunting deer, duck, hogs, dove and coytoes with his family and friends. He especially loved fishing. Bubba spent a lot of time with them on the lake in his boat. He loved shooting his guns and being outdoors. His passion was teaching kids in his community how to hunt and fish. If you ever went hunting or fishing with Bubba you were sure to bring something back.
Bubba met the love of his life, Julie Minchew, in high school. Bubba and Julie were married on October 26, 1996, in Lufkin. Together they raised two daughters, Mary Minchew "Kaylee" and Emily Minchew. Bubba was a loving father and his girls were his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Albert Minchew; his grandmother, Corene White; grandfathers, Albert Minchew, Jerry White, Klute Rayburn Havard and Bobbie Havard; grandmother, Ann Minchew; and nephew, Marshall Hubbard.
Bubba is survived by his wife, Julie Minchew; daughters, Mary and Emily Minchew of Axtell; his sister, Janie Hubbard and brother-in-law, Hal Hubbard Jr. of Corrigan, Texas; his bonus mother, Jerri K of Woodlake, Texas; and his mother, LaNell Rice, of Huntington, Texas.
Bubba also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and many close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a memorial fund that is being created for his daughters.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 25, 2021.