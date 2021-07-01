Juana Lorente
Oct. 29, 1927 - June 27, 2021
Juana del Carmen Gonzalez Garcia Lorente was born in Mayari, Oriente Cuba on October 29, 1927, and passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Mrs Lorente was the eldest of three children. Her brothers, Enrique Castro Gonzalez and Enrique de Jesus Gonzalez, predeceased her. Juana Gonzalez Garcia was the daughter of Ana Garcia del Valle and Enrique Gonzalez Delgado.
Mrs. Lorente graduated from high school and college where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Education. She went on to become a music and kindergarten teacher for 20 years. Her husband, Dr. Guido O. Lorente, passed away on November 26, 2000. They emigrated from Cuba in 1970 and raised three wonderful children who survive her, Marcia Wellen, Marisol Allgeier and Guido S. Lorente. She leaves behind two sons-in-law, Darrell Wellen and Cyril Allgeier, and one daughter-in-law, Lori Lorente. She is survived by six grandchildren, Marcus Wellen, Kevin Wellen, Cyril Allgeier III, Bryan Allgeier, Adam Lorente and Lauren Lorente; and six great-grandchildren, Eloisa Wellen, Remy Wellen, Hattie Allgeier, Simone Wellen, Millie Allgeier, and Hunt Allgeier.
A rosary vigil service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, July 2, at Settegast-Kopf Funeral Home in SugarLand, TX. A memorial service will be held later in July 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Waco, TX. Those who wish to remember Juanita in a special way may make a donation in her memory to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 1, 2021.