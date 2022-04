Judith MalarApril 13, 1957 - Sept. 27, 2021Judith Hope (Bewley) Malar, 64, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. There will be a viewing 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com