Mark Alton McNeil
December 25, 1949 - September 2, 2021
Mark Alton McNeil passed away on September 2, 2021, after a brief illness.
Visitation and a Trisagion service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Moore Cemetery.
Born in Waco, he served in the United States Navy in Vietnam. Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend; he will be tenderly missed by his wife, Nancy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Wounded Warrior Project
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.