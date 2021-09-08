Menu
Mark Alton McNeil
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Mark Alton McNeil

December 25, 1949 - September 2, 2021

Mark Alton McNeil passed away on September 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

Visitation and a Trisagion service will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. His funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, September 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial immediately following at Moore Cemetery.

Born in Waco, he served in the United States Navy in Vietnam. Loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend; he will be tenderly missed by his wife, Nancy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Wounded Warrior Project. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
11
Burial
Moore Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Mac and I were inseparable friends during our time in the Navy. I loved him like he was my own family. I cannot express how shocked and saddened I am at his passing. God bless all who knew him during this painful time.
Jerry Thomas
December 7, 2021
We offer our sympathy to all of Mark´s beloved family members. I remember growing up in Waco on Fairview street. Mark and his sister Claudia were some of my childhood friends and I always remember his gifted musical talents and wicked sense of humor. RIP dear friend.
Carolyn & Miguel Dominguez
Friend
September 10, 2021
Nancy, so very sorry for your loss. May his memory be eternal. vm
Velinda V. Moody
Friend
September 9, 2021
Although it´s been years since Mark and I spent time together, I feel the loss. I will remember Mark as a gifted musician, a creative and deep thinker, and a dear friend. Sandy and I express our sincere condolences to Nancy and the boys. Blessings of peace and light on each of you.
Skip Londos
Friend
September 8, 2021
