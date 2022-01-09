Mary Ann Sanders
April 14, 1937 - Jan. 5, 2022
Mary Ann Sanders was born to Herman and Dora Lankford in Waco on April 14, 1937. She graduated from Waco High School and lived her entire life in the Waco area. Her mother enrolled her in Four-C Business School, but Mary Ann preferred working over school, so she soon found employment as a stenographer at James Connally Air Force Base and held similar positions over the next ten years at the Social Security Administration and the City of Waco Urban Renewal Agency. Then she transferred to the Waco VA Regional Office as a stenographer for the Chief Attorney. After three years she was promoted to supervisor and spent the remainder of her 30-year career at the VA Regional Office in various supervisory positions. At the time of her retirement, she was Chief of the Support Services Division. After a brief retirement she spent five years working in the Undergraduate Admissions Department at Baylor University.
Mary Ann was married to George W. Sanders on August 15, 1958. They were separated by his death in 1995 after 37 years of marriage.
Mary Ann was a member of the Crestview Church of Christ. She loved dogs, sewing, crocheting, photography, and buying Christmas presents for her friends and family.
She is survived by her sister, Sue Machenberg and brother-in-law, Don, of Graham, Texas; daughter, Cathy Kincheloe and son-in-law, Faron, of Waco; son, George David Sanders of Waco; granddaughter, Rachel Henderson and husband, Ryan, of Tulsa, OK; granddaughter, Rebekah Haynie and husband, Brandon, of Oklahoma City, OK; along with great-grandchildren, Sutton and Deacon Haynie.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, January 14, at Rosenthal Cemetery. In lieu of a visitation, you are requested to leave your condolences and memories on the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
. Memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (www.curealz.org
) or Crestview Church of Christ (www.crestview-church.org
).
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jan. 9 to Jan. 13, 2022.