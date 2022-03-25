Richard Maxwell Grandy
Feb. 13, 1946 - March 21, 2022
Richard Maxwell Grandy, 76, of Woodway, passed away at his home peacefully surrounded by his family Monday, March 21, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, March 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Msgr. William Brooks and Father James Ekeocha officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick Mount Hope Cemetery in Croswell, Michigan, at a later date.
Richard was born February 13, 1946, in Croswell, Michigan, where he was also raised. He graduated from Cros-Lex High School and then Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree. He married Barbara Westbrook Grandy, also from Croswell in 1966.
Richard was a successful entrepreneur where he co-founded Easy Gardener, Inc. in 1983 and retired in 2016. He then co-founded BG Development Group, Inc. in 2006. He was active in St. Jerome's Catholic Church where he sat on the Financial board and other fundraisers for many years. He was also involved with Knights of Columbus as well as other community services. He was an avid golfer, gardener and snow skier. In addition to quick wit and compassion, he led by example and had a positive influence on others. His work ethic endeared him to any one who knew him.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Grandy; his mother, Bessie Grandy; his sister, Sue Grandy Rennicks; and his two brothers, James Grandy and Jan Grandy.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Grandy; his son, Paul Grandy; his daughter, Jacqueline Despot and husband, Danny Despot; his son, Richard Grandy and his wife, Morgan Grandy; his grandchildren, Hannah Grandy, Dawson Despot, Zach Despot, Goodwin Despot, Ryan Grandy, Westbrook Grandy and Wells Grandy; and great-grandchild, Jaydyn Grandy Black.
Memorials may be made to St. Jerome Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, Waco, TX 76712, to Mission Waco, 1315 N. 15th, Waco, TX 76707 (missionwaco.,org/donate), or to a charity meaningful to you.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2022.