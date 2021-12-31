Sue Margaret Hughes
April 13, 1920 - Dec. 25, 2021
Sue Margaret Hughes passed away the evening of December 25, 2021, in Waco. Her body will lie in state at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, on January 7, 2022, for viewing. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be announced at a later time.
Sue Margaret Hughes was born April 13, 1920, to Chastain Wesley Hughes and Sue Willis Payne Hughes in Cleburne, Texas. She was the sixth of seven children, and the last surviving. After graduating from Waco High in 1938, Dr. Hughes worked in the accounting office of a local manufacturer of cotton products for a number of years. However, her desire for a college education led her to enroll at the University of Texas, where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration with highest honors in 1949. Back in Waco, she returned to her employer and Dr. Margaret Hughes' career blossomed. She rose to become Secretary-Treasurer of that company.
After years of work in accounting, Dr. Hughes left her employment to attend Texas Woman's University, studying library science, graduating with her master's degree (M.L.S.) in 1960. Upon her return home, she joined the faculty of Baylor University where she remained until her retirement. Initially working in public services, she moved to acquisitions and serials in 1964. When Moody Memorial Library opened in 1968, she became Acquisitions Librarian. While at Baylor, Dr. Hughes continued coursework at TWU, and by the time she become Librarian of Moody Memorial Library in 1980, she was enrolled in a doctoral program. This Ph.D. was awarded in 1987, and she was promoted to full professor. The culmination of Dr. Hughes' academic career came when she was named University Librarian in 1989. She retired in 1990.
Over the years, Dr. Hughes pursued interests outside of her professions: as member of Austin Avenue United Methodist Church, Friendship Sunday School Class, multiple service and professional organizations, including Delta Kappa Gamma, Historic Waco Foundation (where she was a docent at Fort House into her early 90s) among others. Frequently, she occupied leadership positions in these organizations. She also loved international travel, and visited 49 of the 50 states.
Of course, there was family: most of her siblings and their children remained in Waco for years, and she enjoyed her nieces and nephews hugely (there were nine in all). And she was so very special to them.
Preceding Dr. Hughes in death were her parents; brothers, Wray Payne Hughes and wife, Inez, Chastain Waddy Hughes and wife, Ruth, Virgil Robert Hughes and wife, Faye Dane; sisters, Katherine Elizabeth Hughes, Lois Carol Hughes, Marian Willis Hughes McGhee and husband, Ed; nephew, John Blackburn Hughes, and niece, Elizabeth Ruth Hughes King and husband, Tom.
Surviving her are her nieces, Linda Wray Hughes Huestis and husband, David, Sally Sue Hughes, Mary Margaret Hughes, Carol Dana Hughes Waters and husband Mike, Diane Hughes Blinn, Laura Elise McGhee Pullman and husband, John; nephews, Thomas Payne Hughes and wife, Susan, and Robert W. Hughes; grandnieces/nephews: Wray, Jonathan, Steven, Katie, Sarah, Elizabeth, Les, Steven, and Dana; and twelve great-grandnieces and -nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers whose skill and compassion enabled Dr. Hughes to remain in her own home: Charlie Wells, Rhonda Hardman, Crystal Hardy, Cindy Page, Denise Anslyn, Trish Davila, Angela York, Jasmine Moon, and Patricia Essmail.
