Tammy Ramsey Bollinger
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Tammy Ramsey Bollinger

December 9, 1958 - March 3, 2022

Tammy Ramsey Bollinger "Queenie", 63, of Robinson, passed away on March 3, 2022. Tammy was born on December 9, 1958, to Darlene Lee Ramsey and Donald Ramsey in Waco, Texas.

She went to Robinson High School. She had a passion for doing hair and was a stylist for over 20 years in the Waco area. She married Philip Bollinger on April 28, 1979, and they shared many wonderful years together.

Tammy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Erlanson; grandfather, Raymond Erlanson; and grandmother, Ruby Millings.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Philip Bollinger; daughter, Desiree Bollinger; son, Cameron Bollinger; sister, Cindy Ramsey Oliver; brother, Donnie Ramsey; sister-in-law, Tracy Ramsey; grandchildren, Kielar Bollinger, Easton Bollinger, and Ella Bollinger; nephew, Darrin Ramsey; niece, Lauren Ramsey; as well as numerous cousins, extended Bollinger family members, and countless friends that are considered family.

Online condolences at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie and I send our condolences to the family of Tammy. When I was at O-I Tammy was one of my secretaries. There was never a dull moment. Tammy had a fun loving personality and enjoyed life to it fullest. I know she will be missed.
David Townsend
Friend
March 8, 2022
