Tammy Ramsey Bollinger
December 9, 1958 - March 3, 2022
Tammy Ramsey Bollinger "Queenie", 63, of Robinson, passed away on March 3, 2022. Tammy was born on December 9, 1958, to Darlene Lee Ramsey and Donald Ramsey in Waco, Texas.
She went to Robinson High School. She had a passion for doing hair and was a stylist for over 20 years in the Waco area. She married Philip Bollinger on April 28, 1979, and they shared many wonderful years together.
Tammy was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Erlanson; grandfather, Raymond Erlanson; and grandmother, Ruby Millings.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Philip Bollinger; daughter, Desiree Bollinger; son, Cameron Bollinger; sister, Cindy Ramsey Oliver; brother, Donnie Ramsey; sister-in-law, Tracy Ramsey; grandchildren, Kielar Bollinger, Easton Bollinger, and Ella Bollinger; nephew, Darrin Ramsey; niece, Lauren Ramsey; as well as numerous cousins, extended Bollinger family members, and countless friends that are considered family.
Online condolences at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.