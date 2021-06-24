Dear Cha, Kay, Bev, Larry and Aunt Shirley and Family, my deepest sympathy and prayers go to all of you in the passing of Lil Mel. H e was a great husband, father, grandfather and all who knew him loved him. May God take all of you under his wing an help you all get thru the tough times ahead. I always remember Lil Mel when we were kids he could never say Linda so he called me "ninny" that has stuck with me all these y ears. My prayers for you all and God Bless. RIP Lil Mel . Linda Joons (cousin from Omaha)

Linda Joons Family June 24, 2021