MEMPHIS - Melvin P. Horton, 69, of Memphis, passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. He was born May 10, 1952 in Omaha to Paul and Shirley (Otte) Horton. He graduated from Benson High School in 1970. Melvin was united in marriage to Charlene Cronican on Jan. 9, 1971. Mel was a member of the Laborers Union and Local No. 1 Bricklayers Union for 25 years in Omaha. He owned and operated his own trucking company, Horton Trucking. He retired at the age of 65 and drove truck part time for Triple F Trucking in Fremont. Melvin enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren swimming and boating at Linoma Beach. He also enjoyed golfing in the Senior League at Country Drive Golf Course and Nebraska Athletics. Melvin is survived by his wife, Charlene Horton; mother, Shirley Horton; sisters, Bev (Jim) Todd, Kay (Jim) Carson; brother, Larry Horton; sons, Jeff (Tonya Duncan) Horton, Andy (Jackie) Horton; grandchildren, Kylee Goff, Dalton, Cody, Jaylyn Horton; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Horton. A funeral service was held Tuesday, June 22 at Marcy Mortuary. Pastor Aaron Adams officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Marcy Mortuary, Ashland, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jun. 24, 2021.
Oh Char Terry and I are so sorry to hear the news of Mels´s passing. I just happened to see it on Facebook today Sunday. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Hang in there!
Michelle Burger and Terry Vaca
June 27, 2021
Dear Cha, Kay, Bev, Larry and Aunt Shirley and Family, my deepest sympathy and prayers go to all of you in the passing of Lil Mel. H e was a great husband, father, grandfather and all who knew him loved him. May God take all of you under his wing an help you all get thru the tough times ahead. I always remember Lil Mel when we were kids he could never say Linda so he called me "ninny" that has stuck with me all these y ears. My prayers for you all and God Bless. RIP Lil Mel . Linda Joons (cousin from Omaha)
Linda Joons
Family
June 24, 2021
