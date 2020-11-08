Sharon K. Kersenbrock

August 29, 1943-November 4, 2020

Sharon K. Kersenbrock, 77, of Waterloo, died at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was born August 29, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, to Edgar W. and Mary C. "Kay" Cahill Kersenbrock. She graduated from Waterloo West High School and earned her BA, MA and Ed.S degrees from UNI. Sharon's teaching career spanned 40 years at Ft. Dodge Senior High School, Valley High School in West Des Moines, Belle Plaine High School and Hawkeye Community College. She was also office manager at Kersenbrock Law Office.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church; Iowa State Education Association (ISEA and NEA); past president of the Belle Plaine Education Association; past president of Kappa Theta Psi; volunteered with the March of Dimes and 20 years with My Waterloo Days. She enjoyed reading, attending community theaters and the cultural arts. She is survived by her sisters, Sue Schuman and Sara Kersenbrock‚ both of Waterloo, and her loving dog, Stella. Preceded by her parents and brother, Stephen Kersenbrock.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 11, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment at Waterloo Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to UNI Dept. of Speech Education or West High Memorial Fund. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.