Arnold G. Averhoff
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue
Waterloo, IA

Arnold G. Averhoff

October 6, 1932-March 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Arnold G. Averhoff, 88, of Waterloo died Mar. 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 6, 1932 in Waterloo, son of Edgar H. and Esther L. (Weinberg) Averhoff. He graduated from Dunkerton High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married LaVera Tiedt in Readlyn on Nov. 8, 1953, she died Sept. 1, 1998. Later, he married Karen Lauber in Waterloo, on Sept. 19, 1999. Arnold was a Federal Meat Inspector at Rath for 21 years, retiring in 1982. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington Twsp. He participated in the Honor Flight in Sept. 2015. He is survived by wife, Karen, son Eugene (Sherry) Averhoff, Dorchester. Daughters: Doris (Jim) Madden, Waterloo and Deanne (Dan Salisbury-friend) Kuenstling, Dunkerton; 6 Grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Averhoff, Waterloo. Proceeded in death by first wife, LaVera; son-in-law, Kenneth Kuenstling, and brother, Ivan Averhoff. Funeral Services: 10:30 am, Saturday, March 27 at St. John's Bennington Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Burial: Immediately following service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Bennington Twsp, military rites by the United States Air Force. Visitation: 5-7 pm Friday, March 26 at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, NEIA Food Bank, or to the Family. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
3146 Kimball Avenue PO Box 536, Waterloo, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Waterloo, IA
Mar
27
Burial
St. John's Lutheran Cemetery
Bennington Twsp, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Kearns Funeral Service CLOSED
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gene-I just found out about your dad's passing. Our sympathies to you and your family on your loss. Read the obituary--your dad must have been a great guy. Interesting that he worked at Raths in Waterloo, my home town. Hope you are all doing well. Lynda and Darrell Jobman
Lynda Jobman
May 5, 2021
Few people are easier to talk to than Arnold was.Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Dan Schrage and Teresa Miller
March 31, 2021
Terry thought very highly of Arnie and always enjoyed working with him. I enjoyed all the stories. I am so sorry for your loss.
Debbi Shoopman
March 25, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Only met him a few times but was very friendly and seemed to enjoy life.
Larry & Stephanie Bolhuis
March 25, 2021
We send our love and sympathy to you all. We enjoyed being neighbors for so many years. He loved feeding the birds and we gave him corn to do that.
Bob and Alice Sienknecht
March 25, 2021
