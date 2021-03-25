Arnold G. Averhoff

October 6, 1932-March 23, 2021

WATERLOO-Arnold G. Averhoff, 88, of Waterloo died Mar. 23, 2021. He was born on Oct. 6, 1932 in Waterloo, son of Edgar H. and Esther L. (Weinberg) Averhoff. He graduated from Dunkerton High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, receiving an Honorable Discharge. He married LaVera Tiedt in Readlyn on Nov. 8, 1953, she died Sept. 1, 1998. Later, he married Karen Lauber in Waterloo, on Sept. 19, 1999. Arnold was a Federal Meat Inspector at Rath for 21 years, retiring in 1982. He was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Bennington Twsp. He participated in the Honor Flight in Sept. 2015. He is survived by wife, Karen, son Eugene (Sherry) Averhoff, Dorchester. Daughters: Doris (Jim) Madden, Waterloo and Deanne (Dan Salisbury-friend) Kuenstling, Dunkerton; 6 Grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Averhoff, Waterloo. Proceeded in death by first wife, LaVera; son-in-law, Kenneth Kuenstling, and brother, Ivan Averhoff. Funeral Services: 10:30 am, Saturday, March 27 at St. John's Bennington Lutheran Church, Waterloo. Burial: Immediately following service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Bennington Twsp, military rites by the United States Air Force. Visitation: 5-7 pm Friday, March 26 at Kearns Funeral Service, Waterloo. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church, NEIA Food Bank, or to the Family. Go to www.kearnsfuneralservice.com for more.