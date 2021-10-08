Bonnie L. Close

February 4, 1962-October 4, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Bonnie L. Close, 59, of Independence, IA died on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Unity Point - Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Bonnie was born on February 4, 1962, the daughter of Charles W. and Dixie L. (Cook) King. She attended the Calvary Evangelistic Center School and graduated in 1980. Later that same year she married Jerry Wildebour, and they made their home in Independence. Together they had two children. They were later divorced. She worked for several years at convenience stores throughout Independence before becoming an Administrative Assistant at Goodwill Industries in Waterloo, IA. She also went on to study to be an Office Specialist at Hawkeye Community College, she graduated in 1995. In June of 1993 she married Ben Close in Independence, IA.

She is survived by her husband, Ben Close, her children; Matthew Wildebour, and Pamela Wildebour, two stepchildren, Martin Close, and Cindy Close, thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild, two brothers, three sisters.

A Visitation will be held on Friday October 8th, from 5 PM until 8 PM at the Reiff Family Center - Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence, IA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday October 9th at the Reiff Family Center. Burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Independence, IA.

