Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Brian K. Johnson
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020

Brian K. Johnson

December 29, 1956-December 2, 2020

Brian "BJ" Keith Johnson, 63, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mercy One Hospital Mason City of Covid-19 respiratory failure after a 22 day battle.

He was born December 29, 1956 in Waterloo, son of Leslie and Marlene (Miller) Johnson. He married Karen McDonnell December 22, 1978 in Waverly. They were divorced in December 2008. They had two daughters together, Breanne and Jessica.

He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1976 where he excelled in Cross Country and Track. He graduated from Hawkeye Community College as a Machinist General and worked at Viking Pump for 40 years.

He was active in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls pool leagues for many years. He had many friends through his involvement with the pool leagues. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He spent many hours and days with his nephew, Brandon Johnson, and other friends, in the fields and on the water hunting and fishing. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his family and friends with projects they had going on. He enjoyed dancing and teaching others to enjoy it with him.

He loved spending time with his daughters and grandsons. He was excited to share his interests and to pass his knowledge and skills on to them.

He is survived by his mother Marlene (Jim) McNamee of Waterloo; daughters Breanne (Nate) Humes of Middleton, ID and Jessica Llerena of Minneapolis; daughters mother Karen Johnson of Waterloo; sister Joni (Jay) Decker of Jefferson, TX; brothers Wayne (Joyce) Johnson of Evansdale and Michael (Tami) Johnson of Waterloo; grandsons Grayden and Bennett Humes and Luca Llerena; aunt Vickie Johnson of Osceola, IA; nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions currently in place a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember babysitting for Brian and his siblings. We crossed paths a few years ago and we shared stories of the ol neighborhood. RIP Brian. Deepest sympathy and condolences to the family.
Lynn Kerns-Hanke
December 14, 2020
Brian and I had many fun conversations when he worked at Viking Pump, he always bragged about his daughters, he had a zest for life and I know he lived it to the fullest
Mike Sells
December 13, 2020
