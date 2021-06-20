Menu
Bruce Glenn Rogers
FUNERAL HOME
Richardson Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Bruce Glenn Rogers

November 27, 1936-June 8, 2021

PLYMOUTH, MI – Bruce Glenn Rogers, age 84, of Plymouth, MI and formerly of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at his home.

He was born November 27, 1936 in Mesa, AZ, the son of Samuel and Thora (Ball) Rogers. On December 19, 1959, Bruce was united in marriage to Zina Gardner in Mesa, AZ. He graduated from Arizona State University with a BA in mathematics and an MA in science education. He received a PhD from Michigan State University in educational assessment, evaluation, and research in 1968.

Bruce was a professor in the Department of Educational Psychology and Foundations at the University of Northern Iowa from 1975 until he retired in 2004. He was an active member of the community, serving in leadership positions with the United Way, the Boy Scouts of America, and the Cedar Falls ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bruce is survived by: a daughter, Sharon Johnson of Vancouver, WA, two sons, Craig Rogers of Plymouth, MI and Brian Rogers of Los Angeles, CA, and seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by, and will be laid to rest next to, his first wife, Zina (Gardner) Rogers, and his son, Kent Rogers.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, followed by a graveside dedication at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at Richardson Funeral Service. An online guestbook is available.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
30
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Richardson Funeral Service
615 Main Street, Cedar, IA
Jun
30
Burial
10:45a.m.
Fairview Cemetery
12th and Division Streets, Cedar, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Richardson Funeral Home
