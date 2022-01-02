Christian "Chrissy" Marie Jeys

September 1, 1980-December 23, 2021

REINBECK-Christian "Chrissy" Marie Jeys, 41, of Reinbeck, Iowa, died on the afternoon of Thursday, December 23, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics with her loving family by her side.

Following Chrissy's wishes, cremation rites have been scheduled. There will be a public graveside service held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Reinbeck City Cemetery with Pastor Dave Peters officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed in Chrissy's name to her family which will be later designated elsewhere. For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral Home French-Hand Chapel is caring for Chrissy and her family.

Christian Marie Tripp was born on September 1, 1980 in Eldora, Iowa, the daughter of Timothy J. Tripp and Connie (Spurlin) Hare. She moved to Texas during her younger school years and graduated from McNeil High School in Austin, Texas. Chrissy was united in marriage to Ryan M. Jeys on April 20, 2002 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The two later divorced. Chrissy was a very hardworking woman who loved to enjoy life and help others. She dedicated her working years as a waitress/server at Applebee's. Chrissy had a passion for reading, drawing, painting, collecting Indian memorabilia and spending time with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory is her children: Chandie Jeys and Blake Jeys; mother: Connie (Brett) Hare; sisters: Heather (Zac) Barnett and Katelyn Hare; brothers: Kyle Hare and Christopher Hare; grandparents: James (Jadean) Tripp; Aunt Cindy (Daryl) Dreesman; three uncles, nieces, many cousins, and friends

She is preceded in death by her father: Timothy J. Tripp; stepmother: Taresa Tripp and one sister: Kerri Tripp.