Daniel "Dan" Bodensteiner

April 25, 1953-June 19, 2021

EVANSDALE-Daniel "Dan" Bodensteiner – husband, father, grandfather, friend, and veteran, passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by love on June 19, 2021.

He was born, April 25, 1953, son to Leo and Fern "Nadine" Bodensteiner of Iowa Falls. On January 2, 1973, he married the love of his life, Chong in Iowa Falls. Dan will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, and friend to many that he cared for dearly.

Survived by a daughter, Jennifer; a son, Jeremiah; six grandchildren; and siblings.

Preceded in death by his wife and parents.

For the celebration of life ceremony/condolences, email: [email protected]

Memorials: c/o Daniel Bodensteiner, Foundation, Hawkeye Community College, PO Box 8015, Waterloo, Iowa 50704-8015