Darlene Ruth Gander Russett

November 5, 1937-December 27, 2021

WATERLOO-Darlene Ruth Gander Russett, 84, of Waterloo, died Monday, December 27, 2021.

Darlene was born November 5, 1937, the daughter of Frank and Kathryn Rooster Gander in Lansing, Iowa. On May 26, 1955, she was united in marriage to Robert W. Russett, in Lansing. They made their home in Waterloo.

Darlene worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing, John Deere and then provided in home daycare. She was known as "Grandma" to all the children she provided care.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, who cared for her until her last day; her daughter Cathy (Dan) Kuster of Waterloo; two sons, Bob (Beth) Russett, of Clive and Perry (Gina) Russett of Waterloo; grandchildren, Ryan (Nicole) Russett of Phoenix, Ariz., Lindsey Kuster of Waterloo, Luke Russett of Waukee, Lauren (Nick) Jackson of Urbandale, Hollie (Alex) Radig of Urbandale, Jake Russett of Waterloo, Hannah Russett of Waterloo; and five great-grandchildren, Keaton, Asher, Evie, Liam, and Blake; her sister, Marcella Jones of Orange County, CA.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Mickey "Maxine" Russett and her parents.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 31 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before services Friday.