Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Dillon
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Oelwein High School
FUNERAL HOME
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne
Oelwein, IA

David Dillon

January 3, 1937-January 8, 2022

JESUP-David Dillon, 85, of Jesup and formerly of Oelwein, passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM on Saturday January 15, 2022 at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services will then begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Mandy McCleary officiating. A memorial fund has been established.

David Eugene Dillon was born in Mirabile, MO on January 3, 1937 to parents Byron and Edith (Hurt) Dillon. He graduated from the Iowa State Teachers College High School in Cedar Falls with the class of 1955. Dave then attended the Iowa State Teachers College, graduating with the class of 1961. Dave served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1962-1964. On November 14, 1965 he was united in marriage with Sherry Byerly in Pocahontas. Dave taught school in Hamburg, McKinstry Junior High in Waterloo and then settled in Oelwein and taught at Oelwein High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1999.

Dave excelled in pole vaulting and won Drake Relays 3 years consecutively. He then competed at the college level as well. Dave loved teaching and coaching youth. He put 110 % of himself into that. His love of track, football, downhill skiing and golf fulfilled his life (Dave achieved seven hole in ones in his golfing career). Dave had a deep love for his family. He and Sherry enjoyed many trips together. He had much pride for his kids, grandkids and great-grandchildren.

Left to celebrate David's life are his wife Sherry of Jesup; his children: Kori (Sean) Ryan of Ames and Tara (Loren) Westpfahl of Jesup; his grandchildren: Zoe Cramer, Ashley Cramer, Morgan (Brian) Zuck and Mitchell Westpfahl; his great-grandchildren: Tatum, Piper and Britton; his sister Linda (David) Schoo of Eagle Grove; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sally and Glenn Becker of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bill Dillon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law David and Norma Byerly.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
309 1St Ave Ne, Oelwein, IA
Jan
15
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Geilenfeld Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Geilenfeld Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Dave was a great guy!
Les and Tammi Aldrich
School
January 12, 2022
I went to High School with Dave at ISTC in Cedar Falls. The class was fairly small, graduated 42 students so everyone were friends. We continued to have class reunions every five years up through our 60th reunion. May the love of your family carry you through this painful period. As time passes, may you continue to feel comforted by the support of both family and friends.
Denlnis & Sharon Van Houdt
School
January 12, 2022
Condolences to you Sherry and to your family. Missed you at StTims.
Glenda Riddle
Friend
January 12, 2022
David was my Junior high football coach at McKinstry in Waterloo Iowa. He taught us not only to be good football players, but more importantly to be good young men. He was an inspiration to me and all of us that were taught by him. "Rest in peace coach" and my deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Lee Steffeney
January 12, 2022
We sure enjoyed Dave coming into our shop for his car repairs. He was always telling us about his golf score or his skiing adventure. He was a great coach to our daughter and also a driver's instructor for our children. He put a lot of sitting time in his blue car. Our condolences to your family.
Dana & Diann Smith
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results