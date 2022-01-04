Menu
Dick Lee Paustian
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell Family Funeral Home - Marshalltown
1209 Iowa Avenue W
Marshalltown, IA

Dick Lee Paustian

August 13, 1935-January 2, 2022

TOLEDO-Dick Lee Paustian, 86, of Toledo, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022, at this home in Toledo. His family is planning a private graveside service to be held Wednesday, January 5th at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Tama. No public visitation is planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa River Hospice. The Mitchell Family Home has been entrusted with the care for Dick and his family. For further information or to send his family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

Born on August 13, 1935 on the family farm north of Toledo, Dick was the son of Clarence and Alma (Luethje) Paustian. He grew up on the family farm and attended public school. On February 16, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karla Winter and the couple farmed north of Toledo where they raised their family. Karla passed away on October 30, 2015. Dick enjoyed raising livestock, growing crops, going to farm sale auctions and buying and selling farming equipment.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Sharon (Eric) Livingston, Karen Paustian and Nancy Paustian; ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Precedin him in death are his parents; his wife, Karla; his sister, Marlys Diehm and a brother, Leland Paustian.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jan. 4, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.