Dolores L. Trimble

October 20, 1930-March 18, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Dolores L. Trimble, 91, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Martin Suites of Western Home Communities.

She was born October 20, 1930, in Lovilia, the daughter of Clifford and Ida (Jones) Lewis.

She married James H. Trimble on November 21, 1954 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua; he preceded her in death on January 25, 1999.

She attended Garfield School in Monroe County.

Dolores was a member of the Cedarloo Church of Christ.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Survived by three daughters, Shirley Mathis of Oelwein, Debbie (Howard) Schmitz of Janesville, and Karen Carter of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Delmar (Earlene) Lewis of Alma, AR, Richard (Shirley) Lewis of Newton, and Evelyn Tangie of Mitchellville; sister-in-law, Mary Lewis of Cedar Rapids; and brother-in-law, Mike Teno of Winterset.

Preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Ida Lewis; daughter, Janet Trimble; and siblings, Donald Lewis, Jean Teno, LaDonna (Ronald) Fisher, and Mary Lewis.

Funeral Services: 11:00 am Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Cedarloo Church of Christ.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Locke on 4th Street and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: May be directed to Cedarloo Church of Christ.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com