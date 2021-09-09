Menu
Douglas LeRoy Boelman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA

Douglas LeRoy Boelman

May 23, 1946-September 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Douglas LeRoy Boelman, 75, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital of Waterloo. He was born in Waterloo on May 23, 1946, son of Casjen and Genevieve (Alberts) Boelman. Doug graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School with the Class of 1964 and attended Hawkeye Community College. He married Karen Kay Johnson on February 7, 1965 in Parkersburg. Doug worked for Deere & Company as a draftsman, then, as a sales representative for several industrial tools and equipment suppliers. He was involved in the church as well as the Jaycees, Society of Manufacturing and Engineering and the Lions Club of Cedar Falls. He enjoyed riding around town in his convertible Mustang along with his wife and puppies. Doug, enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and friends

Doug is survived by his wife of 56-years, Karen, of Cedar Falls; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Sink of Muscatine; sons, Troy (Teri Goins) of Ankeny and Trent (Alishia) of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren: Katie (Steve) Hodge, Ashley (Andrew) O'Brien, Austin, Brooke, Margaret, Troy Casjen "Caz" ; step-grandchildren: Roxy (Charlie) Metcalf, Danny Barrett, Jesse (Alexandria) Rus; 4 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and his brother C. Dale (Nancy) Boelman of Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gordon Boelman.

Doug's Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Orchard Hill Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, September 10 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA
Sep
11
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Orchard Hill Church of Cedar Falls
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Doug. I remember him when he would stop at our machine shop (Mattke & Rogers) in Fredericksburg . He was always friendly I also seen him a few years later when I volunteered at Gallagher Bluedorn as he had volunteered there also. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Wanda Rogers
Work
September 12, 2021
Jacob Gross
September 10, 2021
Karen So sorry to learn of Doug's passing. He was truly one of a kind, and we will all miss him. He was a great neighbor at Royal Woods.
Jon & Marilyn Hansen
September 10, 2021
In the few months that Doug was a member of the Hudson Lions Club, he became involved immediately and was very devoted to the Lions primary mission: "We Serve." He helped paint the shelter house in the City of Hudson. He volunteered at our Pizza Ranch Fundraiser. We appreciated having his input about Lions and LEO Clubs. We enjoyed him so much and will miss his larger than life personality. The Hudson Lions Club will be making a donation to the Iowa Lions Foundation in his memory.
Hudson Lions Club
Other
September 10, 2021
Tuesday Morning PK Men's Group
September 10, 2021
Sunday mornings at Orchard will never be the same without Doug. I'm so sorry, Karen & family. What a loss. :( We'll be praying for you!
Lindsey Behrends
Other
September 9, 2021
Karen, my sincere condolences to you and your family.
Jeff Walters
September 9, 2021
Dear Karen and Family, We are so very sorry for your loss. Doug was so wonderful to everyone. His stories and jokes were so fun to listen to. We will miss him so much! He always made us feel like we were his grandchildren. We are honored to have known him. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. We will never forget Grandpa Doug. With love and sympathy, Dizdarevic Family.
Elvisa, Amel, Ayden and Adnan
Friend
September 9, 2021
Karen and Family, Sending our deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear Doug. Doug will truly be missed by all who new and loved him. Cherish the memories as blessings to carry you through the hard days ahead. We care. Love and hugs, Jim and Mary Muller.
Jim and Mary Muller
Friend
September 9, 2021
