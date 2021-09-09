Douglas LeRoy Boelman

May 23, 1946-September 8, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Douglas LeRoy Boelman, 75, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health/Allen Hospital of Waterloo. He was born in Waterloo on May 23, 1946, son of Casjen and Genevieve (Alberts) Boelman. Doug graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School with the Class of 1964 and attended Hawkeye Community College. He married Karen Kay Johnson on February 7, 1965 in Parkersburg. Doug worked for Deere & Company as a draftsman, then, as a sales representative for several industrial tools and equipment suppliers. He was involved in the church as well as the Jaycees, Society of Manufacturing and Engineering and the Lions Club of Cedar Falls. He enjoyed riding around town in his convertible Mustang along with his wife and puppies. Doug, enjoyed time spent with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and friends

Doug is survived by his wife of 56-years, Karen, of Cedar Falls; daughter, Angela (Kevin) Sink of Muscatine; sons, Troy (Teri Goins) of Ankeny and Trent (Alishia) of Waterloo; 6 grandchildren: Katie (Steve) Hodge, Ashley (Andrew) O'Brien, Austin, Brooke, Margaret, Troy Casjen "Caz" ; step-grandchildren: Roxy (Charlie) Metcalf, Danny Barrett, Jesse (Alexandria) Rus; 4 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; and his brother C. Dale (Nancy) Boelman of Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Gordon Boelman.

Doug's Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Orchard Hill Church of Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, September 10 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family and condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.