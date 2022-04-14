Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Jacobsen
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
Send Flowers

Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Jacobsen

July 12, 1937-April 12, 2022

WATERLOO-Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Jacobsen, 84, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Waterloo, the daughter of Francis and Anne (Schoenfisch) Gavigan.

Betty graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School.

She married Curtis Jacobsen on April 10, 1956 and they later divorced.

Betty had worked at A to Z Lock and Key, Home Depot and most recently at Friendship Village as a companion.

She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, singing and line dancing. She enjoyed the outdoors and watching the birds. Family was very important to her and loved when everyone could get together. Betty was always making new friends.

Survived by five children, Deborah Estrem of Waterloo, Greg (Kathy) Jacobsen of Hudson, WI, Janet (Ron) Keister of Waterloo, Cheryl (Todd) Lynn of Grantsburg, WI, and Diane (Mark) Ravn of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Dan (Kourtney) Brasch, Doug (Janna) Jacobsen, Josh (Kim) Keister, Jennifer (John) Cottew, Matt Michaels, Eric Michaels, Travis (Sunny) Lynn, Terrah (Eric) Nickels, and Cameron Lynn; eighteen great-grandchildren, Kamri, Bently, Harley Rose, Kailey, Lilly, Derrick, Ella, Harper, Alexus, Jack, Elle, Taylor, Serenity, Samuel, Ozzy, Hunter, Maximus, and Gavin; sister, Barbara Fleshner of Waterloo; ex-husband, Curtis Jacobsen of Janesville; numerous nephews and nieces; and her beloved cat, Jack.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Tom; sister, Mary; great-granddaughter, Sarafina; and niece, Connie.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Locke on 4th (1519 W 4th Street, Waterloo)

Services: 10:30 am on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, IA
Apr
15
Service
10:30a.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.