Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Jacobsen

July 12, 1937-April 12, 2022

WATERLOO-Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Jacobsen, 84, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

She was born July 12, 1937, in Waterloo, the daughter of Francis and Anne (Schoenfisch) Gavigan.

Betty graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School.

She married Curtis Jacobsen on April 10, 1956 and they later divorced.

Betty had worked at A to Z Lock and Key, Home Depot and most recently at Friendship Village as a companion.

She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, singing and line dancing. She enjoyed the outdoors and watching the birds. Family was very important to her and loved when everyone could get together. Betty was always making new friends.

Survived by five children, Deborah Estrem of Waterloo, Greg (Kathy) Jacobsen of Hudson, WI, Janet (Ron) Keister of Waterloo, Cheryl (Todd) Lynn of Grantsburg, WI, and Diane (Mark) Ravn of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Dan (Kourtney) Brasch, Doug (Janna) Jacobsen, Josh (Kim) Keister, Jennifer (John) Cottew, Matt Michaels, Eric Michaels, Travis (Sunny) Lynn, Terrah (Eric) Nickels, and Cameron Lynn; eighteen great-grandchildren, Kamri, Bently, Harley Rose, Kailey, Lilly, Derrick, Ella, Harper, Alexus, Jack, Elle, Taylor, Serenity, Samuel, Ozzy, Hunter, Maximus, and Gavin; sister, Barbara Fleshner of Waterloo; ex-husband, Curtis Jacobsen of Janesville; numerous nephews and nieces; and her beloved cat, Jack.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John and Tom; sister, Mary; great-granddaughter, Sarafina; and niece, Connie.

Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Locke on 4th (1519 W 4th Street, Waterloo)

Services: 10:30 am on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice

Online condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com