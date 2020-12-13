Fred Hickman

November 9, 1942-November 18, 2020

Fred Hickman, 78, of Evansdale, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, of complications from COVID. He was born November 9, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Harry W. and Ruth E. Vokes Hickman. Fred graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1960 and later attended classes at UNI. On October 10, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal specializing in 0811 Heavy Artillery/8" Howitzer. He fired High Expert M-1 Rifleman, completed Atomic, Biological, & Chemical Defense School, served as an MP and was stationed at 29 Palms, CA. Fred was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Fred married Linda Lawless on January 4, 1963, in Waterloo. He was employed by Deere & Co retiring as General Supervisor of Security and Housekeeping after 34 years. Most recently he enjoyed working with his wife as a carrier for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier.

Fred loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, and spirit. And he was a wonderful example of how to love his neighbor as himself. He loved to study and teach the Word of God. He was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Previously, he attended Burton Ave Baptist Church serving as Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Evansdale; 3 daughters, Shellie (Ron) Crisman of Waterloo, Maria (John) Gibson of Potosi‚ WI, and Traci (Nate) Johnson of Waterloo; 9 grandchildren: Matthew (Hannah), Ray, Jerika (Mike), Andrew (Kari), Noah (Kayla), Mackenzi, Sarah, Kodi, and Calie (Will); 5 great grandchildren: Logan, Jacob, Adelynn, Travis, Elliot, and expecting one in March 2021. He is also survived by a sister, Linda (Richard) Morrison of Waterloo; and brothers, Steve (Vickie) Hickman of Lovilia and David Hickman of Garnavillo. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Hickman; and a sister-in-law, Diana Hickman.

Memorial Services 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo with military honors by the United States Marine Corps. The church will be live-streaming the service. That link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcGX1tmZotSL52WFhjtgZdg. The family will greet friends for an hour before services. Masks are required and social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the church. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.