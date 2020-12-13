Menu
Fred Hickman
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Fred Hickman

November 9, 1942-November 18, 2020

Fred Hickman, 78, of Evansdale, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, of complications from COVID. He was born November 9, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Harry W. and Ruth E. Vokes Hickman. Fred graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1960 and later attended classes at UNI. On October 10, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal specializing in 0811 Heavy Artillery/8" Howitzer. He fired High Expert M-1 Rifleman, completed Atomic, Biological, & Chemical Defense School, served as an MP and was stationed at 29 Palms, CA. Fred was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Fred married Linda Lawless on January 4, 1963, in Waterloo. He was employed by Deere & Co retiring as General Supervisor of Security and Housekeeping after 34 years. Most recently he enjoyed working with his wife as a carrier for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier.

Fred loved the Lord with all his heart, mind, and spirit. And he was a wonderful example of how to love his neighbor as himself. He loved to study and teach the Word of God. He was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. Previously, he attended Burton Ave Baptist Church serving as Deacon, Trustee, and Sunday School Teacher.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Evansdale; 3 daughters, Shellie (Ron) Crisman of Waterloo, Maria (John) Gibson of Potosi‚ WI, and Traci (Nate) Johnson of Waterloo; 9 grandchildren: Matthew (Hannah), Ray, Jerika (Mike), Andrew (Kari), Noah (Kayla), Mackenzi, Sarah, Kodi, and Calie (Will); 5 great grandchildren: Logan, Jacob, Adelynn, Travis, Elliot, and expecting one in March 2021. He is also survived by a sister, Linda (Richard) Morrison of Waterloo; and brothers, Steve (Vickie) Hickman of Lovilia and David Hickman of Garnavillo. Fred is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Larry Hickman; and a sister-in-law, Diana Hickman.

Memorial Services 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hagerman Baptist Church, Waterloo with military honors by the United States Marine Corps. The church will be live-streaming the service. That link is https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcGX1tmZotSL52WFhjtgZdg. The family will greet friends for an hour before services. Masks are required and social distancing. Memorials may be directed to the church. For more, visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Service
live-streaming link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcGX1tmZotSL52WFhjtgZdg
IA
Dec
19
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Hagerman Baptist Church
Waterloo, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fred Hickman was a great teacher.

Lynnette Lynnette
Student
April 20, 2021
I graduated from East also in 1960 My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends RIP Fred
Paula karnatz sloter
December 17, 2020
Im am so sorry for your loss. My condolences for the whole family. And may god wrap his loving arms around you all and help you threw this .linda im so grateful to you and fred for taking me in and loving me the way you did, it helped me in my worst time and i thank you both forever. If i can help in any way my # is 319 464 5095...anytime anything.
Rhonda(kingsley)pillow
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. God will heal your pain but Fred's love & memories will always be in your heart.
Vicki Kezar
December 15, 2020
I was surprised to learn of Fred's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. This is extremely difficult times!
Karen Hibben-Levi
December 14, 2020
