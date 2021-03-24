Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Garry M. Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA

Garry M. Jensen

December 27, 1961-January 1, 2021

URBANA-Garry M. Jensen, 59, of Urbana, Iowa, died January 1st, 2021. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 10th from 11-2 pm at Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Road SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He was born December 27th, 1961 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Arne and Inger Jensen. Garry worked as a service manager at IFP/EHA and enjoyed racing, motorcycles and aviation.

Garry is survived by his son, Nathan Jensen; daughter, Ashley Wilson (Aaron); step-daughter, Courtney Arnold (JD); grandchildren, Olive, Laney, Cyrus; mother, Inger Jensen; and sister, Marcy Halvorson (Pete).

He is preceded in death by his father, Arne Jensen; and brother, Brian Jensen.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Please share a memory of Garry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Indian Creek Nature Center
5300 Otis Road SE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.