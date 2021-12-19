Gary D. Schneider

January 11, 1954-December 12, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Gary D. Schneider, 67 years old, of Independence, Iowa, lost his battle with cancer and entered his heavenly home on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota. Gary was born on January 11, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Ervin John and Linda Mary (Steinbronn) Schneider. He grew up in Readlyn and rural Fairbank area. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Readlyn, being confirmed on April 7, 1968. He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank in 1972. In 1976, Gary earned a B.S. degree in architectural engineering from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa and continued to enjoy supporting Cyclone athletics throughout his life. For 30+ years, he was the manager of ModComp Homes in Independence and was also involved in residential and commercial building design. After semi-retiring, he continued in building design. Gary was a very active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence where he sang in the choir, was an audio video tech for Sunday services, and helped in many other areas of his church's mission. For many years he loved singing with the Ladies Musical Society in their annual Christmas program. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed playing basketball, tennis, and riding bike, also participating in RAGBRAI for a number of years. Friday mornings, he enjoyed having breakfast with other local businessmen in Independence. Gary was a familiar face around town having made his home in Independence for 40 years.

Gary is lovingly remembered by 2 sisters, Diane (Stephen) Weicken of California, Missouri and Janet (Stephen) Luetkenhaus of St. Peters, Missouri and 2 brothers, Wayne (Janet) Schneider of West Des Moines, Iowa and Brad (Becky Miller) Schneider of Waterloo, Iowa. He was a special uncle to his 9 nieces and nephews, Rebekah, Angela, Justin, Whitney, Ryan, Rachel, Eric, Trevor and Alex and 10 great nieces and nephews. Gary loved spending time with family. His parents preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on January 15, 2022, at Immanual Lutheran Church in Independence with Rev. Greg DeBoer officiating. Graveside service will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran World Relief, Lymphoma Foundation of America, or the charity of your choice. On-line condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements.