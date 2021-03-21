Gayla J. Steen

January 14, 1952-March 18, 2021

WATERLOO-Gayla J. Steen, 69, of Waterloo, died on Thurs., March 18, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo from complications of a fall. Gayla was born on Jan. 14, 1952 in Waterloo, daughter of Galen and Mary (Reiter) Van Dorn. She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1970. Gayla married Timothy Steen in 2002 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Gayla held various jobs throughout the years but was primarily a homemaker. She had been a member of Burton Avenue Baptist Church. Gayla loved being out in nature, often going camping and fishing. She also enjoyed playing darts and reading novels and devotionals. Dogs and wolves held a special place in her heart. Survived by her husband, Tim Steen of Waterloo; two daughters, Cristy Abbott of South Carolina and Shannon Abbott of Wichita, KS; son, Aaron Abbott of Aurora, CO; 7 grandchildren, Alexandrea Tyrrell, Ezekiel Abbott, Vera Abbott, Zoe Abbott, Takoda Bennett, Riley Abbott, and Ethan Abbott; 3 great-grandchildren, Maya Fry, and Jayce & Lilly Halstead-Clark; and 2 brothers, Gary (Shirley) Van Dorn of Byron Center, MI & Scott (Peggy) Van Dorn of Parkersburg. Preceded in death by her parents. Memorials to the family; a memorial park bench will be placed in Gayla's name. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Tues., March 23, 2021 at Locke Funeral Home. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.