Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry

August 25, 1951October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry was born on August 25, 1951 in Waterloo, IA to LaVerne Stewart Cherry and Lee Ezra Cherry Jr. She died in Robbinsdale, MN on October 2, 2021.

Gwen professed her love for Christ at an early age and was baptized at Payne AME Church in Waterloo. A 1969 graduate of Waterloo East High School, she worked at John Deere Engine Works for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Survived by: her daughter, Lovisha Cherry of Waterloo; grandchildren, Charnika and Tarik Cherry; one great-granddaughter, Amethyst Jade Cherry; two brothers, Aundra Johnson (Marlyss) of Brooklyn Park, MN and Lee "Skip" Cherry (Stephanie) of AL; a sister, Arlene Kyle of AZ; a special friend, Fred Burnside of Waterloo; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers Kenneth "Turk" Cherry and Arthur Cherry; and sister Charlotte Carson.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 2247 E. 4th St., where they will be receiving friends.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9th at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 1 hour before service time on Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.