Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St
Waterloo, IA

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry

August 25, 1951October 2, 2021

WATERLOO-Gwendolyn "Gwen" Cherry was born on August 25, 1951 in Waterloo, IA to LaVerne Stewart Cherry and Lee Ezra Cherry Jr. She died in Robbinsdale, MN on October 2, 2021.

Gwen professed her love for Christ at an early age and was baptized at Payne AME Church in Waterloo. A 1969 graduate of Waterloo East High School, she worked at John Deere Engine Works for 30 years, retiring in 2007.

Survived by: her daughter, Lovisha Cherry of Waterloo; grandchildren, Charnika and Tarik Cherry; one great-granddaughter, Amethyst Jade Cherry; two brothers, Aundra Johnson (Marlyss) of Brooklyn Park, MN and Lee "Skip" Cherry (Stephanie) of AL; a sister, Arlene Kyle of AZ; a special friend, Fred Burnside of Waterloo; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; brothers Kenneth "Turk" Cherry and Arthur Cherry; and sister Charlotte Carson.

Memorials may be directed to the family at 2247 E. 4th St., where they will be receiving friends.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9th at Payne Memorial AME Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at Sanders Funeral Service from 5-7 p.m. Friday and 1 hour before service time on Saturday at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sanders Funeral Service
1701 E 4Th St, Waterloo, IA
Oct
9
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Payne Memorial AME Church
IA
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Payne Memorial AME Church
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Sanders Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sanders Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to Lovisha and family on the lost of your mom. Cousin Gwen you will forever be in our hearts. Love you all and I pray God give you all strength. Love your cousin Kiesha Cherry and family.
Kiesha Cherry
Family
October 10, 2021
Our sincere prayers & sympathies are with your family. God bless.
Rich & Janell Miller (JDEW)
Work
October 10, 2021
Gwen was a very special lady. Worked with her for years at Engine Works & played many softball games against her. She loved playing and was a great player. She was always soft spoken & always had time to listen to people´s problems even though she had her own. Always helped you find the right path to follow & prayed many times for others. She loved talking about Lovisha to us ladies at work. She loved her so much. Her smile & laugh will never fade in my mind. Condolences to Gwen´s family
Susan Smith
October 8, 2021
Our prayers and love are with you all. God Bless and take care.
Brent and Lasundria Jenkins
Friend
October 8, 2021
My condolences to the family of Gwen Cherry. May God comfort you during your time of bereavement.
Cynthia Smith-Balark
October 8, 2021
Gwen was a wonderful lady, always pleasant to be around and work with . . . cool, calm, collected. Sincere condolences to her family.
Doug Higgins
Work
October 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results