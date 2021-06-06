Hazel "Bonnie" LaVonne Billerbeck

February 25, 1926-June 1, 2021

HUDSON-Hazel "Bonnie" LaVonne Billerbeck, 95, of Hudson, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 surrounded by her loving family while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

Memorial services for Bonnie will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Abels Funeral Home-French Hand Chapel located in Reinbeck, IA. Public visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 also at the French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck, IA. Memorial contributions may be directed in Bonnies name to her family which will be later designated to the Cedar Valley Hospice. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Abels Funeral Home – French Hand Chapel is caring for Bonnie and her family.

Hazel LaVonne Kroeger was born on February 25, 1926 in Tama County Lincoln Township, the daughter of William "Bill" and Ann (Albert) Kroeger. She was raised and educated in the Tama county school districts and graduated from Gladbrook High School. On October 17, 1947, Bonnie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Marvin Billerbeck in Galena, IL. From this union the couple were blessed with five children: Janet, Bill, Sharon, Marty and Kathy. Bonnie was a very hard-working woman who taught her children the importance behind a good strong work ethic. Bonnie worked side by side with Marvin on the family farm while raising the children and keeping up on her gardening.

Bonnie had a heart of gold when it came to animals. She was known for caring for baby squirrels and raccoons and nurturing them to a healthy life. She was also known for letting one of the Pony's come into the house and watch the television show "Trigger" together with the family. She had a passion for riding horses, waterskiing, cooking, playing cards (especially Pepper) and being outdoors in her garden.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Janet (Kent) Hanon, Bill (Pat) Billerbeck, Sharon (Jerry) Rhoades, Marty (Gary) Clark and Kathy (Greg) Heisey; grandchidldren: Jamie (Maureen) Shum, Danielle (Mike) Stowell, Misty Starr, Tina Irlmeier, Stef Rhoades, Kodi Rhoades, Ryan (Jill) Clark, Colin (Jessie) Heisey, Brianna Heisey and Aidan Heisey; 17 great- grandchildren; one sister: Joyce Starits and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Billerbeck; parents: Bill and Ann Kroeger; two grandchildren: Chance Rhoades and Austin Heisey; two brothers: Wilbur and Lynn and one sister: Shirley Billerbeck.