James Joseph Rottinghaus

February 24, 1941-February 24, 2021

LA PORTE CITY–James Joseph Rottinghaus of rural La Porte City, IA, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA, surrounded by his loving family on his 80th birthday, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. A live stream of the funeral will be available on the church Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m., led by the Catholic Order of Foresters, and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Church and the Bosco System in Gilbertville and to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

James Rottinghaus was born February 24, 1941, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Firmin Henry Rottinghaus and Alma Rose (Gales) Rottinghaus. On September 9, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Nie at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He graduated from Don Bosco High School with the class of 1959. Karen and Jim have farmed near La Porte City for many years, he was also a mechanic, welder and had worked in town at Construction Machinery for a time. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville and was a past member of the Don Bosco School Board.

James is survived by his wife Karen of La Porte City; three daughters, Kris (James) Kayser of Independence, IA, Michelle Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls, IA, Pam (Aaron) Kies of La Porte City; two sons, Jeff (Lori) Rottinghaus of La Porte City and Greg (Pam) Rottinghaus of La Porte City; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; three brothers, John E. Rottinghaus of Waterloo, Steve (Karen) Rottinghaus of Brighton, MI, Gerald Rottinghaus of Waterloo; one sister-in-law, Patricia Rottinghaus of Waterloo and one brother-in-law, Robert Kolar of Cedar Rapids, IA. His parents; one grandson, Jeremiah Kayser; one brother, Mike Rottinghaus; 2 sisters, Sandra Kipp Franken and Cheryl Kolar and one sister-in-law, Dessie Rottinghaus, preceded him in death. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.