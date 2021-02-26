Menu
James Joseph Rottinghaus
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Funeral Home
1315 Main Street
Jesup, IA

James Joseph Rottinghaus

February 24, 1941-February 24, 2021

LA PORTE CITY–James Joseph Rottinghaus of rural La Porte City, IA, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA, surrounded by his loving family on his 80th birthday, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. A live stream of the funeral will be available on the church Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m., led by the Catholic Order of Foresters, and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Church and the Bosco System in Gilbertville and to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.

James Rottinghaus was born February 24, 1941, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Firmin Henry Rottinghaus and Alma Rose (Gales) Rottinghaus. On September 9, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Ann Nie at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilbertville. He graduated from Don Bosco High School with the class of 1959. Karen and Jim have farmed near La Porte City for many years, he was also a mechanic, welder and had worked in town at Construction Machinery for a time. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville and was a past member of the Don Bosco School Board.

James is survived by his wife Karen of La Porte City; three daughters, Kris (James) Kayser of Independence, IA, Michelle Rottinghaus of Cedar Falls, IA, Pam (Aaron) Kies of La Porte City; two sons, Jeff (Lori) Rottinghaus of La Porte City and Greg (Pam) Rottinghaus of La Porte City; 17 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; three brothers, John E. Rottinghaus of Waterloo, Steve (Karen) Rottinghaus of Brighton, MI, Gerald Rottinghaus of Waterloo; one sister-in-law, Patricia Rottinghaus of Waterloo and one brother-in-law, Robert Kolar of Cedar Rapids, IA. His parents; one grandson, Jeremiah Kayser; one brother, Mike Rottinghaus; 2 sisters, Sandra Kipp Franken and Cheryl Kolar and one sister-in-law, Dessie Rottinghaus, preceded him in death. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Gilbertville, IA
Feb
28
Rosary
4:00p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Gilbertville, IA
Feb
28
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Gilbertville, IA
Mar
1
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
Gilbertville, IA
Mar
1
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Gilbertville, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Jim´s passing. I sold him truck parts at Waterloo Truck probably 30 years ago. His smile and upbeat attitude always made my day better. Heaven is surely a happier place since he arrived.
Kathy Westberg
March 1, 2021
Karen, Our heartfelt sympathy to you on the loss of Jim. Due to health issues we are unable to be with you in person but please know we are there in spirit. Jim was one of my favorite people and he always had a smile and was a very kind, generous person. I can just imagine the reunion he had with Bill Sadler when he arrived in heaven. Please know we will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers as you adjust to the loss of a very vibrant person. God bless all!
Bill & Joan Youngblut
February 28, 2021
The Erwin family
February 28, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers to Karen and family. Our memories, stories and escapades of Jim will not be forgotten. Jim was truly a kind, family oriented man and will be missed.
Keith and Nancy Erwin
February 28, 2021
My sympathy to Jim's family. Had a couple of great trips with Jim "dog hunting"
Gene Putnam
February 28, 2021
