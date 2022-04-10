Menu
Kevin Michael Secor
ABOUT
Cedar Falls High School
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
1825 W 12th Street
Cedar Falls, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 12 2022
4:00p.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Kevin Michael Secor

November 12, 1959-March 31, 2022

Kevin Michael Secor, 62, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on March 31, 2022. He was born November 12, 1959, in Cedar Falls, son of William & Hermina (Ploeger) Secor. Kevin graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the best class of 1979. After graduation he worked for Kent Feeds and earned many promotions and transfers until his retirement in Fort Worth, Texas. Kevin loved his family. He was a prankster at heart and was known as a gentle giant by his friends. Kevin was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He loved everything about Texas and the Cowboys. He enjoyed watching football, basketball and NASCAR.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Scott and Dan; and nephew, Bryce Secor. He is survived by sons, Christopher (Teresa) Secor and their daughter, Stella with another baby on the way; and Tyler Secor; brother, Tom (Barb) Secor; and sister, Jodi Secor; and a host of family and friends.

A Family Directed Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 4:00 pm at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Kevin's memory. Cremation was done under the direction of Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Service
4:00p.m.
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
2410 Melrose Dr., Cedar Falls, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home
