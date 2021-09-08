Lois A. Pfeifer

March 29, 1924-September 6, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Lois A. Pfeifer, 97, of La Porte City, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Granger Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Granger. She was born March 29, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, daughter of Frank and Edna Horning Jelinek. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1942. Lois married George P. Pfeifer June 27, 1964, in Cedar Rapids; George preceded her in death January 23, 2013. She was a homemaker and loved helping George on the farm. She was a member of St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center where she was a member of the rosary society and helped serve meals for weddings and funerals. Lois is survived by her two children, Tim of La Porte City, and Julie Van Brocklin of Norwalk; three grandchildren, Dane Van Brocklin of Des Moines, Camden (Olivia) Van Brocklin of Columbus, NE, and Ellie Van Brocklin of Des Moines; one great-granddaughter, Lilah Van Brocklin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; three brothers, Jack, William, and Charles Jelinek; and one sister, Jean Russell. Funeral mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 10 at St. Mary's of Mt. Carmel, Eagle Center with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 9 at the church with a 4:00 p.m. rosary; also for one hour before mass. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.KearnsFuneralService.com for more. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family.