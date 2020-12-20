Menu
Margaret T. Ramsey
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Locke Funeral Services - Locke on 4th
1519 West 4th Street
Waterloo, IA

Margaret T. Ramsey

June 10, 1931-December 13, 2020

Margaret T. Ramsey, 89, of Waterloo, died Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1931, in Manchester, to Amo M. and Adelia J. Dieken Lubben. Margaret married William Ramsey December 16, 1953 in Waterloo. She was working as the secretary for Bill Ramsey Realtors. She also worked as a missionary assistant and secretary for Ireland Outreach International for several years. Margaret is survived by her husband, William of Waterloo; two daughters, Donna (Duane) Hoffman of Waterloo‚ and Beverly (Daryl) Abbott of Urbana; three grandchildren, Jennifer Snyder, Jaclyn (Jeremy) Epperson, and Daren Abbott; five great-grandchildren, Mason and Avery Epperson, and Claire, Isabelle, and Sam Snyder; and two sisters, Molly Simcox of Bellevue‚ WA, and Mary Houlihan of Manchester. She is preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Denean Bauer; brother, Al Lubben, Sister, Linda Lubben. Private family services to take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Ireland Outreach International or Cedar Valley Hospice; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Remembering you, and Bill this holiday and thankful for all the wonderful memories. God speed. Love, David
David Cummings
Friend
December 14, 2021
My sincere sympathy to Bill and family. Donna Andreassen
Donna Andreassen
December 24, 2020
Condolences offered to Bill and his family. We will pray for you.
Mark & Kris Pregler
December 21, 2020
My sympathy to all of you at this time of loss. Margaret and I were friends from childhood. The lord bless and keep you in this time of sorrow, Hugs to all
Jean Dempster
December 20, 2020
God speed dear Margaret. So many childhood memories with you and Bill, and our families fill my mind. I felt like inserting, under relationship, "Family" thinking about so many visits with Pepsi and popcorn, motor home rides, slide shows, real estate chat, time at our home or at Silver Lake. We shared many events and connections. You and Bill were references for my sister's adoption. I am so thankful I did my traditional surprise visit to your office, and that we also went out to dinner, chatting for hours during my last visit back to Iowa. We shared so many memories that visit and had so many great laughs. Thank you for all the memories, thank you for your love. I will be forever grateful for our bonds.

Heartfelt sympathy to Bill, Donna, Beverly and Families. Hugs, with love and respect.
David Cummings
Friend
December 20, 2020
