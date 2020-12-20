God speed dear Margaret. So many childhood memories with you and Bill, and our families fill my mind. I felt like inserting, under relationship, "Family" thinking about so many visits with Pepsi and popcorn, motor home rides, slide shows, real estate chat, time at our home or at Silver Lake. We shared many events and connections. You and Bill were references for my sister's adoption. I am so thankful I did my traditional surprise visit to your office, and that we also went out to dinner, chatting for hours during my last visit back to Iowa. We shared so many memories that visit and had so many great laughs. Thank you for all the memories, thank you for your love. I will be forever grateful for our bonds.



Heartfelt sympathy to Bill, Donna, Beverly and Families. Hugs, with love and respect.

David Cummings Friend December 20, 2020