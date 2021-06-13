Matthew D. Rolinger

June 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, in his home. Matthew courageously battled an addiction to methamphetamine which ultimately took his life.

Matthew had a love of learning that thrived in his pursuit of a bachelor's degree in business and communications and a master's degree in philanthropy from the University of Northern Iowa. He applied his gifts of creativity, hospitality, and relationship building as Foundation Director for the Allen Foundation from 1998 until 2014, achieving state and local recognition for his efforts.

Matthew was a devoted member of the Waterloo community becoming a volunteer as soon as he entered the working world. Organizations that benefited by Matthew's volunteerism included Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Arboretum, Main Street Waterloo, Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, United Way, Friends of Hartman Reserve, Downtown Waterloo Rotary, Greater Cedar Valley Alliance, Cedar Valley Coalition, Opportunity Works, American Red Cross, Junior Achievement, and Variety Club.

Matthew's struggles with anxiety and drug addiction did not interrupt his trust in God or his family. This faith served him well throughout all domains of life: philanthropic work, relationships with family, friends and community as well as his struggle with mental health and addiction. While fighting his demons in therapy, treatment, and spiritual guidance, he continued to seek ways to be a friend, brother, silly uncle, volunteer, and creator in writing, music, and interior design.

Matthew found joy in his pets, world travel, time with friends and family, and walks in local parks.

Survivors include: siblings, brother Mark (Lisa) Rolinger, sisters Cami (Steve) Smalley, and Susan Rolinger; 8 nieces, Meredith (Alex) Dwyer, Caitlyn (Joey) Hagarty Humphries, Abby Rolinger, Allison Rolinger, Hannah Hagarty, Liz Smalley, Madeline Hagarty, Clare Rolinger; and nephew, Ben Smalley.

Preceded in death by: parents, Russ and Jean Rolinger.

Services: 11:00am, Monday, June 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Lunch immediately following. The service will be live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Public visitation will begin at 4pm, Sunday, June 20, at the church, with a vigil and time for sharing at 7pm. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Monday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the family. Memorials to the family will be donated to organizations that fight addiction.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.