Matthew D. Rolinger
1974 - 2021
BORN
1974
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA

Matthew D. Rolinger

June 8, 2021

WATERLOO-Matthew D. Rolinger, 47, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 8, in his home. Matthew courageously battled an addiction to methamphetamine which ultimately took his life.

Matthew had a love of learning that thrived in his pursuit of a bachelor's degree in business and communications and a master's degree in philanthropy from the University of Northern Iowa. He applied his gifts of creativity, hospitality, and relationship building as Foundation Director for the Allen Foundation from 1998 until 2014, achieving state and local recognition for his efforts.

Matthew was a devoted member of the Waterloo community becoming a volunteer as soon as he entered the working world. Organizations that benefited by Matthew's volunteerism included Waterloo Chamber of Commerce, Arboretum, Main Street Waterloo, Volunteer Center of the Cedar Valley, United Way, Friends of Hartman Reserve, Downtown Waterloo Rotary, Greater Cedar Valley Alliance, Cedar Valley Coalition, Opportunity Works, American Red Cross, Junior Achievement, and Variety Club.

Matthew's struggles with anxiety and drug addiction did not interrupt his trust in God or his family. This faith served him well throughout all domains of life: philanthropic work, relationships with family, friends and community as well as his struggle with mental health and addiction. While fighting his demons in therapy, treatment, and spiritual guidance, he continued to seek ways to be a friend, brother, silly uncle, volunteer, and creator in writing, music, and interior design.

Matthew found joy in his pets, world travel, time with friends and family, and walks in local parks.

Survivors include: siblings, brother Mark (Lisa) Rolinger, sisters Cami (Steve) Smalley, and Susan Rolinger; 8 nieces, Meredith (Alex) Dwyer, Caitlyn (Joey) Hagarty Humphries, Abby Rolinger, Allison Rolinger, Hannah Hagarty, Liz Smalley, Madeline Hagarty, Clare Rolinger; and nephew, Ben Smalley.

Preceded in death by: parents, Russ and Jean Rolinger.

Services: 11:00am, Monday, June 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Lunch immediately following. The service will be live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Public visitation will begin at 4pm, Sunday, June 20, at the church, with a vigil and time for sharing at 7pm. Visitation will continue at the church for one hour before services on Monday. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or the family. Memorials to the family will be donated to organizations that fight addiction.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgraurp.com.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
20
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
20
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
IA
Jun
21
Service
11:00a.m.
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
live streamed via https:blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathleen Plager Nelson
June 22, 2021
To the loving memory of Matthew. I remember him as a fine young man who was part of a beautiful family. My condolences to Mark, Cami, Susan and the whole family.
John Kenoyer
Other
June 21, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. I will keep you and the family in my prayers.
Frankie Knight
Other
June 20, 2021
Mark and Lisa--our thoughts and prayers are with you. Big hugs to your family.
Rob & Trish Dieter
June 19, 2021
I am sad to learn of Matt's death. Our deepest sympathies to you all. We lived next door when Matt was born. Our daughter and he were friends in high school. I loved Matt's warm manner and the smile that lit up the room.
Karen Mills
June 19, 2021
You were a good kid doing alot of good here RIP my friend
CRAIG WHITE
June 18, 2021
Mark & Lisa, so sorry for your loss. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave & Carol Wirth
Other
June 14, 2021
A Mass will be offered for the Rolinger family in memory of Matthew.
Carolyn Gary
June 13, 2021
Oh Matt....what a beautiful person...what a sad and tragic loss...you will truly be missed. My greatest sympathy to the family. Matt rest in peace.
Kathleen Plager Nelson
Friend
June 13, 2021
Oh I remember when Matthew would drop the rolinger girls off we talked, loved him
Denise Lough
Friend
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results