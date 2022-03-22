Menu
Michael Everding
FUNERAL HOME
Woods Funeral Home
511 N 4Th St
Fairbank, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Mar, 24 2022
9:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
Michael Everding

March 19, 2022

FAIRBANK-Michael Everding 58 of Fairbank and formerly from Stanley passed away March 19, 2022 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 East Charles Street, Oelwein, IA. Visitation will be from 3:30-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank and for one hour before services at the church on Thursday.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.


Published by Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
3:30p.m.
Woods Funeral Home
511 N 4Th St, Fairbank, IA
Mar
24
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
402 East Charles St., Oelwein, IA
Mar
24
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
402 East Charles St, Oelwein, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Woods Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of the passing of Michael. Sending our deepest sympathy to your family through our thoughts and prayers. Hoping you will find comfort in special memories.
Fred and Carol Kruse
March 22, 2022
