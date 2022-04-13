Patrick "Pat" Shahan

May 9, 1947-April 9, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-Patrick "Pat" Shahan, 74, of La Porte City, died Saturday April 9, 2022 at Unity Point Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

He was born on May 9, 1947, in Hampton, son of Carrol L. and Irene D. Brinkman-Shahan. He graduated from North Central High School with the class of 1967. He married Joy Jean Hospodarsky in La Porte City on June 15, 1968. Pat graduated the Police Science program at Hawkeye Community College and was a La Porte City Police officer for three years. After working in La Porte City he went on to work as a security guard at John Deere until he retired in 2004. He was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City, as well as the La Porte City Lions Club and Jaycees. Pat also volunteered with the La Porte City Fire Department.

Survivors include: wife, Joy of La Porte City; two daughters, Loree Larose of Reinbeck, and Heather (Ryan) Mahood of La Porte City; two grandchildren, Samantha (David) Writer of Flint, MI, and Dylan McIntosh of Blackshear, GA; sister, Pamela Wirtjes of Grafton; one brother, Thomas (Robin) Shahan of Arizona; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Michael and Randall.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, April 14 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.